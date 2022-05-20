G7 Countries Commit $18.4 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine

Earlier, US congress permitted a brand new $40 billion assist bundle for Ukraine on Thursday.

Knigswinter, Germany:

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have dedicated $18.4 billion in transfers and loans to assist Ukraine meet its quick financing wants, based on a draft communique seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“We have mobilised 18.4 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.2 billion US dollars of recent commitments in the lead up to the Petersberg meeting, to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people,” the G7 finance ministers and central bankers mentioned within the draft doc.

