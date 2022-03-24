G7 curbs Russian central bank’s gold use

G7 leaders say they’re limiting the Russian central financial institution’s use of gold in transactions whereas the US has introduced a brand new spherical of sanctions focusing on greater than 400 elites and members of the Russian State Duma.

Previously, sanctions in opposition to Russian elites, the nation’s central financial institution and President Vladimir Putin didn’t have an effect on Russia’s gold stockpile, which the nation has been accumulating for a number of years.

Russia holds roughly $US130 billion ($A174 billion) in gold reserves and the Bank of Russia introduced on February 28 that it will resume the acquisition of gold on the home valuable metals market.

White House officers stated on Thursday the transfer will additional blunt Russia’s means to make use of its worldwide reserves to prop up Russia’s economic system and fund its warfare in opposition to Ukraine.

The administration of US President Joe Biden introduced extra sanctions focusing on 48 state-owned defence firms, 328 members of the Duma, Russia’s decrease parliament, and dozens of Russian elites.

The Duma as an entity was additionally named within the new sanctions.

The G7 and the European Union additionally introduced a brand new effort to share info and co-ordinate responses to forestall Russia from evading the affect of sanctions that nations have levied because the February 24 invasion.