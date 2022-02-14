G7 finance ministers are ready for forceful response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

G7 finance ministers issued a press release to underlie their readiness to behave swiftly and decisively to help the Ukrainian financial system ought to there be additional army aggression by Russia in opposition to Ukraine.

“We are united in our resolve to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity as well as economic and financial stability of Ukraine.”

Ministers additionally pointed to the function of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) via its “stand-by arrangement” to offer vital monetary help to Ukraine.

Since 2014, the mixed bilateral and multilateral financial help has exceeded $48 billion.

