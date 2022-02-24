G7 Leaders call on the Russian Federation to stop the bloodshed and withdraw forces from Ukraine

In a statement leaders of the Group of Seven (G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States) say that they’re appalled by and condemn the large-scale army aggression by the Russian Federation towards the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, directed partly from Belarusian soil.

The assault was described as an unprovoked and utterly unjustified assault on the democratic state of Ukraine primarily based on fabricated claims and unfounded allegations. The assertion says that the G7 will deliver ahead extreme and co-ordinated financial and monetary sanctions. The G7 calls on alll companions and members of the worldwide

neighborhood to sentence this assault within the strongest attainable phrases, to face shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and lift their voice towards this blatant violation of the elemental rules of worldwide peace and safety.

“This disaster is a critical menace to the rules-based worldwide order, with ramifications effectively past Europe. There is not any justification for altering internationally recognised borders by pressure. This has basically modified the Euro-Atlantic safety state of affairs. President Putin has re-introduced conflict to the European continent. He has put himself on the flawed facet of

historical past.

“We are dedicated to uphold peace, stability and worldwide legislation. We are united in our help for the folks of Ukraine and its democratically elected authorities. In this darkish hour our ideas are with the folks of Ukraine. We stand able to help with humanitarian help in an effort to mitigate the struggling, together with for refugees and displaced individuals from the Russian aggression.

“We call on the Russian Federation to stop the bloodshed, to immediately de-escalate and to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. We also call on Russia to ensure the safety of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine and call on Belarus to abide by its international obligations.”

