G7 presses China to put real pressure on Putin

The U.S., the EU and different Group of Seven rich democracies on Saturday referred to as on Beijing to “resolutely” urge Russia to cease the conflict in Ukraine, including to earlier warnings in opposition to financial or navy help for the Kremlin.

The name got here after China did not echo what French President Emmanuel Macron claimed was a shared objective with Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning a “ceasefire” in Ukraine. Beijing made no point out of the message after the Tuesday name, whereas it continued to criticize the West for sending arms to Ukraine.

In a prolonged assertion issued after a gathering in Berlin, the G7 international ministers despatched an unusually robust message to China, calling for peace and stability in Taiwan amid diplomatic fears about stepped-up Chinese navy stress on the self-ruled island.

Beijing’s “no limits” partnership with Moscow, concluded weeks earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine, has alarmed Western international locations about whether or not China would possibly undermine the impact of their sanctions on Russia. China has repeatedly mentioned it doesn’t view the sanctions as professional, including that it might conduct regular buying and selling actions with Russia.

“We encourage China to support, in line with international law, the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and the integrity of its internationally recognized borders and to resolutely urge Russia to stop its military aggression against Ukraine,” the G7 assertion learn.

“We call on China not to assist Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, not to undermine sanctions imposed on Russia for its attack against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, not to justify Russian action in Ukraine, and to desist from engaging in information manipulation, disinformation and other means to legitimize Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” it mentioned, although stopping in need of spelling out what penalties might comply with.

The G7 consists of the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, the U.Ok., Japan, Canada in addition to the EU.

The group additionally requested China to “act responsibly” in our on-line world, “refraining from conducting or supporting cyber-enabled intellectual property theft for commercial gain.”

With U.N. human-rights chief Michelle Bachelet scheduled to go to Xinjiang later this month, the G7 urge the Chinese authorities to “allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang and Tibet for independent observers, including the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and her potential visit to China.” Beijing has maintained a high-handed method to the Uyghur Muslims within the area, together with by sending them to re-education camps.