G7 “Strongly Condemns” North Korea’s Continued Ballistic Missile Tests

G7 On North Korea: G7 Meeting is being held in Germany from Saturday to Monday. (File)

Pyongyang:

The G7 Foreign Ministers on Saturday condemned North Korea’s testing of ballistic missiles and additional improvement of missile and nuclear capabilities.

“We strongly condemn the continued testing of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) launch conducted on March 24, 2022, which confirms yet again the DPRK’s intention to further develop its nuclear and missiles capabilities. We deeply regret that the DPRK, with the most recent launches, has also abandoned its self-declared moratorium on ICBM launches,” the Foreign Ministers stated in a joint communique after a gathering within the German metropolis of Weissenhaus earlier within the day.

North Korea performed its newest launch of an unknown projectile on Thursday, marking the sixteenth check of missiles this 12 months.

The earlier launch was performed on May 7, when Pyongyang didn’t formally announce the missile launch and didn’t clarify what sort of projectile it was.

The three-day assembly of international ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States is being held in Germany from Saturday to Monday to debate Russia’s army operation in Ukraine and different world points.