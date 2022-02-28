G7 Vows New Russia Sanctions If Invasion Continues

The European Union on Sunday introduced plans to bar Russian planes from its airspace

Leaders of the G7 on Sunday threatened recent sanctions in opposition to Russia as the highest US diplomat Antony Blinken stated the group of rich nations was “fully aligned” in opposition to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States warned in a joint assertion that they’d “take further steps” so as to add to the sanctions already introduced if Russia didn’t stop its operation.

Russian army positive factors in Ukraine achieved by its ongoing marketing campaign resulting in “any change of status” such because the annexation of territory “will not be recognised”, G7 international ministers stated in a joint assertion.

In a later assertion, Blinken stated the group has “never been more fully aligned across the globe to defend and preserve the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine and all states.”

G7 nations have already slapped harsh sanctions on Russia for invading neighbouring Ukraine.

The United States and EU have excluded some Russian banks from the worldwide financial institution funds system SWIFT and personally focused President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

On Sunday, Japan stated it would additionally take part eradicating chosen Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, provide hundreds of thousands in humanitarian assist, and search to establish and freeze belongings belonging to Putin and different Russian officers.

Blinken stated Tokyo’s transfer demonstrates the G7’s “unity and resolve” and can assist to “impose massive costs on Russia and thwart its ability to wage its war of choice on Ukraine.”

The European Union on Sunday introduced plans to bar Russian planes from its airspace, after particular person member states and Britain had earlier taken comparable measures.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, however the West has refused to recognise the change in territorial standing.

Moscow additionally backed separatists in Ukraine’s japanese Donetsk and Lugansk areas from 2014 in a battle that has claimed greater than 14,000 lives, in response to monitoring teams.

Putin’s determination to recognise the breakaway republics as unbiased states this week sparked worldwide condemnation as an assault on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The transfer proved to be a prelude to Thursday’s invasion.

