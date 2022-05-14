G7 ‘will never recognize’ redrawn borders in Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) introduced on Saturday that they won’t settle for any territorial good points by Russia in Ukraine.

“We will never recognize borders that Russia has attempted to change by military aggression,” G7 overseas ministers stated in a statement concluding a gathering in Gut Weissenhaus, an opulent seaside resort within the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein.

The nations will uphold their “engagement in the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, and all states,” they added.

The assertion — indicating that the West wouldn’t settle for a peace deal forcing Ukraine to surrender territories — comes amid Ukrainian considerations that Western nations could be keen to simply accept a deal on the expense of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview on Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron had requested Ukraine to make concessions on its sovereignty to assist Russian President Vladimir Putin save face.

“We won’t help Putin save face by paying with our territory. That would be unjust,” Zelenskyy stated. The Elysée rejected Zelenskyy’s allegations.

In a press convention Saturday concluding the assembly of G7 overseas ministers, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated the G7 has “a central role to play … to prevent the global effects of this war from plunging the world into an uncontrollable crisis: hunger, instability, energy insecurity, the creeping erosion of democratic values, but also of human rights through disinformation.”

She careworn that the G7 nations — “the strongest industrialized nations among the democracies” — have a particular accountability to behave. “Therefore, ducking away, passivity or dithering and hesitation, and then in the end saying nothing at all, is not an option for us, for me personally,” she added.

Baerbock accused Russia of waging a “grain war” — not solely towards Ukraine however towards “many countries in the world, especially Africa.”

Russia’s invasion is obstructing Ukraine’s entry to the Black Sea ports that usually take about 90 % of meals exports. The European Commission on Thursday unveiled its technique to unblock borders with Ukraine and increase capability on street and rail routes to export Ukrainian grain, in a bid to forestall a meals disaster in areas just like the Middle East and Africa.

Agriculture ministers of the G7, who concluded a separate assembly — joined by Ukraine’s agriculture minister, Mykola Solskyi — on Saturday in Stuttgart, vowed additional assist to Ukraine by committing to provide the Ukrainian inhabitants with meals, supplying help to Ukrainian farmers and supporting Ukraine in exporting agricultural merchandise.

Germany will double its contribution to the Agricultural Market Information System — arrange by the G20 and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and meant to boost cooperation on coverage responses for meals safety — with €80 million, stated Cem Özdemir, Germany’s agriculture minister, who chaired the talks.

Hans von der Burchard contributed reporting.