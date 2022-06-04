Gaby Lewis leads from the front as Ireland secure upset win over South Africa





Ireland 143 for 7 (Lewis 52, Paul 47, Sekhukhune 3-32) beat South Africa 133 for 7 (Bosch 29, Kelly 2-25) by 10 runs

Ireland, led by the youngest captain of their historical past, Gaby Lewis , beat South Africa for under the second time in 11 T20I conferences to stun the fifth-ranked aspect and take a lead within the three-match collection. Ireland are ranked twelfth in T20s and their solely earlier victory over South Africa got here in August 2016.

Five South Africa and three Ireland gamers from that match have been concerned on this one, together with Lewis. Together with Leah Paul , she broke her personal document for Ireland’s highest opening partnership in opposition to South Africa, set Ireland up for a well-known win and claimed a slice of historical past herself. Lewis is the primary daughter of a former Ireland captain to steer the nationwide aspect, after her father Alan Lewis captained the lads’s workforce.

Starting robust

Lewis and Paul took benefit of a lacklustre South African effort within the first half of their innings and raced to 83 with out loss within the first 10 overs. In doing so, additionally they posted the best first-wicket partnership for Ireland in opposition to South Africa, beating the 78 shared between Lewis and Clare Shillington in Ireland’s earlier 2016 victory. None of the six bowlers South Africa used as much as that time threatened in any respect, as they struggled to regulate to the gradual tempo of the pitch. They supplied many deliveries that have been too brief and each Lewis and Paul have been robust on the pull in response. The pair went on to share in a stand of 98, 16 wanting Ireland’s highest opening stand in opposition to any workforce.

South Africa claw again

None of South Africa’s bowlers may take away Lewis, who notched up her sixth T20I half-century, however some dedication within the discipline did. She was run-out on the non-striker’s finish to convey an authoritative knock to an in depth. But it was solely within the subsequent over, when Shabnim Ismail was introduced again on and used the slower ball to have Paul caught at mid-on, that South Africa have been in a position to correctly apply the brakes.

Ireland have been 107 for two after 14 overs and will solely handle 36 runs off the following six overs, whereas additionally shedding 5 wickets. Tumi Sekhukhune , whose first three overs price 27 runs, got here again nicely to take three wickets in her ultimate over and guarantee nobody exterior Ireland’s high 4 acquired into double-figures. Still, Ireland achieved their highest complete in opposition to South Africa in T20Is, three runs greater than their earlier highest of 140 for 4 in a shedding trigger in 2016.

Ireland strike instantly

South Africa opted to experiment with a brand new opening pair – Lara Goodall and Tazmin Brits – and it backfired. Offspinner Rachel Delaney was requested to open the bowling in opposition to the left-handed Goodall and had her caught behind off the primary ball of South Africa’s reply, in the middle of delivering a maiden first over.

And then get the massive wicket

South Africa held Laura Wolvaardt again to No. 4 and he or she supplied some stability, however her try so as to add impetus to the innings within the ninth over failed. She tried to chop Cara Murray however Celeste Raack took a great catch, low at backward level, to ship the Ireland gamers into wild celebrations.

Cat-and-mouse to the top

With 48 runs wanted off the final 5 overs, Chloe Tryon had the perfect alternative to indicate off her ending expertise. She took 15 runs off the sixteenth over, bowled by Murray, together with a casual-as-you-like six over midwicket to ease the strain on her captain Sune Luus. But Lewis had a trump card up her sleeve. She tasked Paul, whose first two overs went for 16 runs, with bowling the 18th over. Tryon was nicely exterior her crease when she went for a slog, missed and was bowled. Luus was South Africa's final actual probability however she was bowled by debutant Arlene Kelly within the penultimate over. South Africa wanted 18 runs to win off the final over and neither Nadine de Klerk nor Ismail may get them there.





