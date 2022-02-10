Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on: This is the Galaxy Note you’ve been waiting for | CNN Underscored

Samsung is on a roll early in 2022. Just a month after unveiling the Galaxy S21 FE and the Freestyle Projector, the tech big is again with a trio of latest smartphones: the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, all of which provide a refreshed look, improved digicam optics and embrace a flowery new processor from Qualcomm — the primary ever Samsung gadgets to take action.

All three of the Samsung S22 line are up for preorder now, with some particular offers accessible, and can ship on Feb. 25. We’ve spent a while with Samsung’s premium S22 Ultra so here’s what’s spectacular, what’s new and what stayed the identical. We’re nonetheless testing all three and can have full evaluations nearer to the official launch.

Where to preorder the Galaxy S22 Ultra



Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is out there for preorder and can start transport on Feb. 25.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Colors: Phantom Black, Phantom White, inexperienced, and burgundy

Storage choices: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

Price: From $1,199 at Samsung or Amazon

Those who preorder the S22 Ultra from Samsung by Feb. 24 get a $200 credit score to the Samsung retailer along with your buy and get your storage measurement elevated.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: First impressions







Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the S20 Ultra earlier than it, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is absolutely loaded with all the things from a vibrant show to triple digicam system, all powered by a quick processor.

The huge change this 12 months is the embedded S Pen, which is Samsung’s proprietary stylus first launched on the Galaxy Note and which has since been supported by different gadgets just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S21 Ultra. With each of these, although, the S Pen was a completely elective — and costly — accent. And with this addition, it additionally successfully takes over as the brand new Galaxy Note.

Like the earlier Samsung Note, this proprietary stylus lives on the underside proper of the cellphone and might simply come out with a fast push. You’ll discover {that a} hover menu seems when the S Pen is held above the display, letting you simply take a word, seize a screenshot or simply navigate the interface. We had been in a position to rapidly scribble on the show and observed it felt a bit extra like placing pen to paper, because it had noticeably decrease latency than different Galaxy telephones with an S Pen. Samsung says it’s improved latency by 70% over the S21 Ultra and much more over the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — a declare that we look ahead to placing to the take a look at. The S22 Ultra can also be the one S22 cellphone that helps the S Pen.

The sharper edges and rectangular design of the Ultra, with a bigger display for writing, additionally make it clear that will probably be taking on the place the Note left off. The rear is a matte mixture of glass and aluminum that’s tender to the contact, doesn’t appeal to too many fingerprints and is comfy to grip. The greatest design change is the elimination of the digicam bump for what Samsung calls a “floating layout,” whereby the lenses are lined up in perpendicular rows with every particular person lens protruding of the bottom of S22 Ultra.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The entrance of the S22 Ultra is completely display — it’s a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X show that provides vibrant colours and a loopy stage of element. In our testing, it was correct and shiny, and excellent for watching trailers from superhero films and galaxies far, far-off. We’re nonetheless ready to check the way it will look in direct daylight.

The display additionally has an adaptive refresh charge that spans 10Hz to 120Hz relying on what you’re viewing and helps the total shade spectrum — very best for gaming and watching content material. It’s additionally absolutely borderless, with only a pinhole notch centered on the high that hides the 40-megapixel front-facing digicam.

When it involves software program, the Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UX 4.0 on high. Based on our time with the Galaxy S21 FE, we discovered that this up to date interface doesn’t change something main, however makes settings like privateness controls simpler to seek out whereas bettering the general swiftness. We count on the S22 Ultra to be sooner, because it’s powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It definitely was quick in our hands-on time, however we have to take a look at it in real-world situations. Samsung additionally guarantees not less than all-day battery life from the 5,000mAh cell inside and can assist Qi-enabled wi-fi charging — although in fact, it can be bodily plugged in through USB-C. If it’s something just like the S21 Ultra, we count on it to stretch longer than a day.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The digicam setup could look completely different, however it solely affords modest enhancements from the earlier technology. Like Apple’s iPhone 13 household, Samsung is specializing in bigger sensors and enhancements on the software program facet. We’re desperate to see how the S22 Ultra stacks up towards the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro. And eagle-eyed readers would possibly discover the variety of megapixels is identical as on the S21 Ultra.

12-megapixel ultra-wide digicam: This ultra-wide shot allows you to seize giant teams or cityscapes with out bodily shifting. The 120-degree angle lens lets you seize lots and we count on the identical good efficiency right here.

108-megapixel wide-camera: The major digicam on the S22 Ultra affords a excessive variety of pixels, which ought to translate to numerous particulars and a excessive diploma of general sharpness. You’ll be capable of take 12-megapixel photographs with this lens that mixes pixels collectively for higher readability or find yourself with a 108-megapixel picture. Either route, the consequence ought to be extra information captured, which in flip can create a greater picture. Samsung guarantees huge enhancements right here, so we’re keen to check this in actual life.

Dual 10-megapixel telephoto cameras: Like the S21 Ultra, Samsung’s providing 100x Space Zoom by means of two 10-megapixel lenses: one with 3x optical zoom and the opposite with 10x optical zoom.

While the {hardware} is analogous, Samsung is promising enhancements on the software program facet. For the primary time, you’ll be capable of shift focus when capturing portrait video (just like Apple’s Cinematic Mode) and there may be an improved Portrait Mode to higher separate the background from the foreground.

Lastly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can also be a completely 5G-enabled smartphone supporting C-Band, Sub-6 and mmWave requirements within the United States. It additionally helps Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra specs

