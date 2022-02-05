Gallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day One

\r\nGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day OneGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day OneWe\u2019re sorry, this service is at present unavailable. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer23 ImagesFrom curling to the luge and snowboarding, the twenty fourth Winter Olympics have all of it in Beijing. February 6, 2022 \u2014 1.20am1\/23Canadian luger Reid Watts barrells down the monitor on a luge.Credit:Mark Schiefelbein2\/23Speed skater Dajing Wu from China is jubilant after profitable the blended crew relay ultimate on Day One of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Credit:Catherine Ivill3\/23Denis Airapetian of Team ROC takes a tumble as his rivals race for the end line. Credit:Catherine Ivill4\/23Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug powered to victory within the ladies's skiathlon race to take the primary gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Credit:Getty5\/23American Rosie Brennan, Swede Ebba Andersson and Norway's Therese Johaug within the ladies's cross nation skiathlon. Johaug got here out on high, profitable gold on the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty6\/23Czech Anna Cezikova speeds down the luge monitor on a coaching run for the ladies's singles.Credit:Getty7\/23Czech velocity skater Martina Sablikova leads Canadian Ivanie Blondin in the course of the ladies's 3000m occasion in Beijing.Credit:Getty8\/23Frenchwoman Julia Simon and American Clare Egan compete within the blended biathlon 4x6km relay on the National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty9\/23Canadian Emma Lunder prepares to shoot throughout blended biathlon 4x6km relay.Credit:Getty10\/23Australia's Tess Coady performs a trick on a observe run forward of the ladies's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty11\/23The Canadian gamers collect collectively earlier than their preliminary ladies's hockey recreation towards Finland in Beijing. Canada are one of many world's ice hockey powerhouses.Credit:AP12\/23Dean Hewitt of Team Australia competes towards Team Italy in the course of the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin on Day 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre.Credit:Getty13\/23Sweden's Hugo Burvall in motion throughout a males's freestyle snowboarding massive air coaching session.Credit:Getty14\/23Tahli Gill yells instructions to assist information the stone throughout Australia's blended doubles curling match towards Norway.Credit:AP15\/23France's Tess Ledeux performs a trick throughout coaching forward of the ladies's freestyle snowboarding massive air occasion.Credit:Getty16\/23Australia's Tess Coady finishes her run throughout slopestyle qualifying in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP17\/23Marie-Philip Poulin takes cost of the puck for Canada throughout their ladies's ice hockey towards Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.Credit:Getty18\/23Katie Ormerod, of Great Britain, throughout ladies's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty19\/23Almida De Val throws for Sweden of their blended doubles curling match towards Switzerland.Credit:AP20\/23Canadian Brooke Voigt in the course of the ladies's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty21\/23British snowboarder Katie Ormerod in motion throughout ladies's slopestyle qualifying in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP22\/23Icicles grasp on the hair of a volunteer at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP23\/23American Courtney Rummel falls in the course of the ladies's slopestyle qualifying in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP\r\n\r\nSource link