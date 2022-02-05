Gallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day One

\r\nGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day OneGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day OneWe\u2019re sorry, this service is presently unavailable. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer20 ImagesFrom curling to the luge and snowboarding, the twenty fourth Winter Olympics have all of it in Beijing. February 5, 2022 \u2014 9.02pm1\/20Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug powered to victory within the girls's skiathlon race to take the primary gold medal of the Beijing Winter Olympics.Credit:Getty2\/20American Rosie Brennan, Swede Ebba Andersson and Norway's Therese Johaug within the girls's cross nation skiathlon. Johaug got here out on high, profitable gold on the National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty3\/20Czech Anna Cezikova speeds down the luge observe on a coaching run for the ladies's singles.Credit:Getty4\/20Czech pace skater Martina Sablikova leads Canadian Ivanie Blondin throughout the girls's 3000m occasion in Beijing.Credit:Getty5\/20Frenchwoman Julia Simon and American Clare Egan compete within the blended biathlon 4x6km relay on the National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty6\/20Canadian Emma Lunder prepares to shoot throughout blended biathlon 4x6km relay.Credit:Getty7\/20Australia's Tess Coady performs a trick on a apply run forward of the ladies's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty8\/20The Canadian gamers collect collectively earlier than their preliminary girls's hockey sport towards Finland in Beijing. Canada are one of many world's ice hockey powerhouses.Credit:AP9\/20Dean Hewitt of Team Australia competes towards Team Italy throughout the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin on Day 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Aquatics Centre.Credit:Getty10\/20Sweden's Hugo Burvall in motion throughout a males's freestyle snowboarding massive air coaching session.Credit:Getty11\/20Tahli Gill yells instructions to assist information the stone throughout Australia's blended doubles curling match towards Norway.Credit:AP12\/20France's Tess Ledeux performs a trick throughout coaching forward of the ladies's freestyle snowboarding massive air occasion.Credit:Getty13\/20Australia's Tess Coady finishes her run throughout slopestyle qualifying in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP14\/20Marie-Philip Poulin takes cost of the puck for Canada throughout their girls's ice hockey towards Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing.Credit:Getty15\/20Katie Ormerod, of Great Britain, throughout girls's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty16\/20Almida De Val throws for Sweden of their blended doubles curling match towards Switzerland.Credit:AP17\/20Canadian Brooke Voigt throughout the girls's snowboard slopestyle qualification at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty18\/20British snowboarder Katie Ormerod in motion throughout girls's slopestyle qualifying in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP19\/20Icicles cling on the hair of a volunteer at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP20\/20American Courtney Rummel falls throughout the girls's slopestyle qualifying in Zhangjiakou.Credit:AP\r\n\r\nSource link