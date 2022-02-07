Gallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day Three

\r\nGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day ThreeGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day ThreeWe\u2019re sorry, this service is at present unavailable. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer29 ImagesFrom curling to the luge and ski leaping, the twenty fourth Winter Olympics have all of it in Beijing. February 8, 2022 \u2014 12.34am1\/29Australian pace skater Brendan Corey takes down China\u2019s Ziwei Ren and Dutchman Itzhak de Laat through the males\u2019s 1000m quarter-finals.Credit:Getty2\/29Australia's Brendan Corey crashes out of the boys's 1000m quick observe pace skating quarter-finals.Credit:Getty Images3\/29Brendan Corey on the ice for Australia within the quarter-finals of the boys's 1000m quick observe speedskating competitors. Corey crashed out, taking two different skaters with him.Credit:AP4\/29Sweden's Almida in motion in opposition to Italy through the curling blended doubles at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.Credit:Getty5\/29American Travis Ganong through the males's downhill at National Alpine Ski Centre in Yanqing.Credit:Getty6\/29Max Parrot, of Canada, claimed the boys's snowboarding slopestyle gold medal in controversial circumstances after claims that he had been overscored.Credit:Getty7\/29Austria's Manuel Fettner through the blended staff ski leaping.Credit:Getty8\/29Japanese skier Sara Takanashi through the blended staff ski leaping on the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty9\/29Poland's Kamil Stoch competes within the blended staff ski leaping in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty10\/29China's Ziwei Ren leads the sphere within the males's 1000m quick observe pace skating semi-finals.Credit:Getty11\/29Moldova's Doina Descalui through the girls's singles luge heats on the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing.Credit:Getty Images12\/29Marco Odermatt, of Switzerland, sends a gate flying as he makes a flip within the males's downhill.Credit:AP13\/29Stephen Schumann, of the United States, seems downhill earlier than his soar throughout a ski leaping coaching session.Credit:AP14\/29Nina O'Brien, of Team United States, crashes through the girls's large slalom 2nd run.Credit:Getty15\/29Lara Gut-behrami, of Team Switzerland, competes through the girls's large slalom.Credit:Alexis Boichard\/Agence Zoom16\/29Emerance Maschmeyer, #38 of Team Canada, checks Anna Savonina, #72 of Team ROC, within the first interval of the ladies's preliminary spherical group A match.Credit:Getty17\/29Javier Lliso, of Spain, competes within the males's freestyle snowboarding huge air qualification spherical.Credit:AP18\/29Finn Bilous, of New Zealand, trains forward of the boys's freestyle snowboarding huge air qualification spherical.Credit:AP19\/29Kristin Skaslien, of Norway, yells to her teammate through the blended doubles curling match in opposition to Switzerland.Credit:AP20\/29Katharina Liensberger, of Team Austria, skis through the girls's large slalom.Credit:Getty21\/29Canada gamers and coaches put on COVID masks as gamers heat up earlier than a preliminary spherical girls's hockey sport in opposition to Russian Olympic Committee.Credit:AP22\/29Hallgeir Engebraaten of Team Norway skates forward of Sergei Trofimov of Team ROC through the Men's speedskating 5,000-meter race.Credit:Getty23\/29Kamila Valieva of Team ROC falls through the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event.Credit:Getty24\/29Takeru Otsuka, of Team Japan, performs a trick through the males's snowboard slopestyle closing.Credit:Getty25\/29Johannes Ludwig, of Germany, celebrates profitable the gold medal within the luge males's singles.Credit:AP26\/29Viktor Hald Horup, of Denmark, warms up throughout a lightweight present earlier than the beginning of the boys's speedskating 5000-metre race.Credit:AP27\/29Kaori Sakamoto, of Team Japan, skates within the girls's single skating free skating staff occasion.Credit:Getty28\/29John Morris, of Canada, throws a rock through the blended doubles curling match in opposition to the Czech Republic.Credit:AP29\/29An athlete performs a trick through the girls's freestyle snowboarding freeski huge air qualification.Credit:Getty\r\n\r\nSource link