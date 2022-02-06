Gallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day Two

\r\nGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day TwoGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Day TwoWe\u2019re sorry, this service is presently unavailable. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer19 ImagesFrom curling to the luge and snowboarding, the twenty fourth Winter Olympics has all of it in Beijing. February 7, 2022 \u2014 5.01am1\/19Jakara Anthony on the highest podium for Australia after successful the freestyle moguls.Credit:Getty2\/19Jakara Anthony on her strategy to the gold medal for Australia within the freestyle moguls.Credit:Getty3\/19The ladies's slopestyle last podium: silver medallist Julia Marino, of the US, gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, of New Zealand, and bronze medalist Tess Coady, of Australia.Credit:AP4\/19Staff put together the freestyle snowboarding huge air competitors venue on the 2022 Winter Olympics.Credit:AP5\/19Australia's Tess Coady performs a trick on a follow run forward of the ladies's snowboard slopestyle last.Credit:Getty6\/19Yekaterina Aidova, of Kazakstan, throughout a velocity skating follow session.Credit:AP7\/19Germany's Natalie Geisenberger on the ice throughout a singles luge coaching run at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing.Credit:Getty8\/19Mark Kondratiuk of Team ROC throughout the single skating free skating crew's occasion at Capital Indoor Stadium.Credit:Getty9\/19Austria's Clemens Millauer throughout the males's slopestyle qualifying.Credit:AP10\/19Bruce Mouat, of Great Britain, competes in opposition to China within the curling combined doubles.Credit:Getty11\/19Vincent Zhou, of the United States, within the males's crew free skate program.Credit:AP12\/19Ireland's Elsa Desmond on a luge coaching run on the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing.Credit:Getty13\/19Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill of Australia compete in opposition to Switzerland within the curling combined doubles. The Australian pair got here out on prime.Credit:Getty14\/19American Nicholas Goepper on a freestyle snowboarding huge air coaching run.Credit:Getty15\/19Team ROC's Kamila Valieva competes within the ladies single skating brief program crew's occasion.Credit:Getty16\/19Latvia's Kendija Aparjode throughout a luge coaching run.Credit:Pavel Golovkin17\/19Finland's Anni Karava crashes on the freestyle snowboarding huge air course.Credit:Getty18\/19Austria's Hannah Prock involves grief on the luge monitor.Credit:AP19\/19Japanese snowboarder Reira Iwabuchi is checked by the medical crew after falling on the slopestyle course.Credit:AP\r\n\r\nSource link