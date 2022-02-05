Gallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

\r\nGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening CeremonyGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Opening CeremonyWe\u2019re sorry, this service is at the moment unavailable. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer11 ImagesFrom Curling to the Luge to Ski Jumping the 2022 guarantees to have all of it for the twenty fourth Winter Olympics. February 5, 2022 \u2014 6.15am1\/11The lifecycle of the dandelion was represented by dancers carrying improbably tall and versatile glowing inexperienced stalks.Credit:Elsa2\/11Performers maintain up snowflakes with the names of taking part nations through the spectacular opening ceremony.Credit:Elsa3\/11The scintillating opening ceremony ended with a member of China\u2019s Uyghur minority - whose remedy is the main focus of worldwide human rights criticism - serving to to mild the Olympic cauldron.Credit:Matthias Hangst4\/11Flag bearers Kevin Rolland and Tessa Worley of Team France lead the crew below the Olympic rings.Credit:Matthias Hangst5\/11Aerial skier Laura Peel and determine skater Brendan Kerry have been Australia's flag-bearers for the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony - the primary time Australia has had twin flag-bearers at a Winter Olympics opening ceremony.Credit:David Ramos6\/11Visual extravaganza: Dancers wowed the gang on the opening ceremony. Credit:ASHLEY LANDIS7\/11The scintillating opening ceremony ended with a member of China\u2019s Uyghur minority - whose remedy is the main focus of worldwide human rights criticism - serving to to mild the Olympic cauldron.Credit:ANTHONY WALLACE8\/11Three thousand performers took to a stage comprising 11,600 sq metres of high-definition LED screens within the famed Bird's Nest stadium, earlier than a crowd thinned out by COVID-19 restrictions.Credit:Adam Pretty9\/11The two-hour extravaganza, full with a rendition of John Lennon\u2019s Imagine, was laden with symbolism.Credit:Richard Heathcote10\/11Athletes from Kazakhstan made an announcement with their uniforms. Credit:JAE C. HONG11\/11A wintry wonderland was created for 1000's of athletes representing 90 nations and territories who marched across the stadium. Credit:Maddie Meyer\r\n\r\nSource link