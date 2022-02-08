Gallery: 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

\r\nGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsGallery: 2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsWe\u2019re sorry, this service is presently unavailable. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer47 ImagesFrom curling to the luge and ski leaping, the twenty fourth Winter Olympics have all of it in Beijing. February 9, 2022 \u2014 3.39am1\/47Australian Brendan Kerry in the course of the males's single skating quick program on day 4.Credit:Getty2\/47Brendan Kerry of Australia waits to listen to his rating following the boys's single skating quick program.Credit:Matthew Stockman3\/47Canada's Jamie Lee Rattray celebrates after beating United States goalkeeper Maddie Rooney throughout a preliminary spherical girls's hockey sport.Credit:AP4\/47Poland's Weronika Biela-Nowaczyk competes as Canada's Jennifer Hawkrigg crashes in the course of the girls's parallel large slalom qualification run.Credit:AP5\/47Julia Taubitz, of Germany, crashes in the course of the second run of the ladies's singles luge.Credit:AP6\/47Makena Hodgson, of Canada, slides in the course of the first run of the ladies's singles luge.Credit:AP7\/47Tess Ledeux of France performs a trick in the course of the girls's freestyle freeski large air ultimate.Credit:Getty8\/47Benjamin Karl of Austria in the course of the males's parallel large slalom qualification on day 4.Credit:Getty9\/47A silhouette of an athlete in the course of the girls's freestyle freeski large air ultimate.Credit:Getty10\/47Marco Pfiffner of Liechtenstein in the course of the males's super-G.Credit:Getty11\/47Ireland's Jack Gower is unable to complete his run in the course of the males's super-G on day 4.Credit:Getty12\/47Jocelyne Larocque, #3 for Canada, checks Kendall Coyne Schofield, #26 for the US, within the nook boards within the first interval of their Group A girls's preliminary spherical ice hockey match.Credit:Getty13\/47Daniel Grassl, of Italy, competes in the course of the males's quick program determine skating competitors.Credit:AP14\/47Jack Gower of Ireland makes a soar in the course of the males's super-G.Credit:AP15\/47Suvi Minkkinen of Team Finland skis throughout Women's Biathlon 15km Individual at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, China.Credit:Getty Images16\/47Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary crashes out of the boys's 1000m quick observe pace skating ultimate.Credit:Getty Images17\/47Nicholas Goepper of the United States performs a trick throughout males's freestyle freeski large air qualification.Credit:Getty Images18\/47Kaleigh Quennec, Andrea Braendli and Alina Marti of Switzerland collide into the web throughout their ice hockey match in opposition to Finland.Credit:Getty Images19\/47Australian pace skater Brendan Corey takes down China\u2019s Ziwei Ren and Dutchman Itzhak de Laat in the course of the males\u2019s 1000m quarter-finals.Credit:Getty20\/47Australia's Brendan Corey crashes out of the boys's 1000m quick observe pace skating quarter-finals.Credit:Getty Images21\/47Brendan Corey on the ice for Australia within the quarter-finals of the boys's 1000m quick observe speedskating competitors. Corey crashed out, taking two different skaters with him.Credit:AP22\/47Sweden's Almida in motion in opposition to Italy in the course of the curling combined doubles at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.Credit:Getty23\/47American Travis Ganong in the course of the males's downhill at National Alpine Ski Centre in Yanqing.Credit:Getty24\/47Max Parrot, of Canada, claimed the boys's snowboarding slopestyle gold medal in controversial circumstances after claims that he had been overscored.Credit:Getty25\/47Austria's Manuel Fettner in the course of the combined crew ski leaping.Credit:Getty26\/47Japanese skier Sara Takanashi in the course of the combined crew ski leaping on the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty27\/47Poland's Kamil Stoch competes within the combined crew ski leaping in Zhangjiakou.Credit:Getty28\/47China's Ziwei Ren leads the sphere within the males's 1000m quick observe pace skating semi-finals.Credit:Getty29\/47Moldova's Doina Descalui in the course of the girls's singles luge heats on the National Sliding Centre in Yanqing.Credit:Getty Images30\/47Marco Odermatt, of Switzerland, sends a gate flying as he makes a flip within the males's downhill.Credit:AP31\/47Stephen Schumann, of the United States, seems to be downhill earlier than his soar throughout a ski leaping coaching session.Credit:AP32\/47Nina O'Brien, of Team United States, crashes in the course of the girls's large slalom 2nd run.Credit:Getty33\/47Lara Gut-behrami, of Team Switzerland, competes in the course of the girls's large slalom.Credit:Alexis Boichard\/Agence Zoom34\/47Emerance Maschmeyer, #38 of Team Canada, checks Anna Savonina, #72 of Team ROC, within the first interval of the ladies's preliminary spherical group A match.Credit:Getty35\/47Javier Lliso, of Spain, competes within the males's freestyle snowboarding large air qualification spherical.Credit:AP36\/47Finn Bilous, of New Zealand, trains forward of the boys's freestyle snowboarding large air qualification spherical.Credit:AP37\/47Kristin Skaslien, of Norway, yells to her teammate in the course of the combined doubles curling match in opposition to Switzerland.Credit:AP38\/47Katharina Liensberger, of Team Austria, skis in the course of the girls's large slalom.Credit:Getty39\/47Canada gamers and coaches put on COVID masks as gamers heat up earlier than a preliminary spherical girls's hockey sport in opposition to Russian Olympic Committee.Credit:AP40\/47Hallgeir Engebraaten of Team Norway skates forward of Sergei Trofimov of Team ROC in the course of the Men's speedskating 5,000-meter race.Credit:Getty41\/47Kamila Valieva of Team ROC falls in the course of the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event.Credit:Getty42\/47Takeru Otsuka, of Team Japan, performs a trick in the course of the males's snowboard slopestyle ultimate.Credit:Getty43\/47Johannes Ludwig, of Germany, celebrates profitable the gold medal within the luge males's singles.Credit:AP44\/47Viktor Hald Horup, of Denmark, warms up throughout a lightweight present earlier than the beginning of the boys's speedskating 5000-metre race.Credit:AP45\/47Kaori Sakamoto, of Team Japan, skates within the girls's single skating free skating crew occasion.Credit:Getty46\/47John Morris, of Canada, throws a rock in the course of the combined doubles curling match in opposition to the Czech Republic.Credit:AP47\/47An athlete performs a trick in the course of the girls's freestyle snowboarding freeski large air qualification.Credit:Getty\r\n\r\nSource link