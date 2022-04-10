\r\nGALLERY: Federal Election 2022 GALLERY: Federal Election 2022 We\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer15 ImagesFrom Eden Monaro to the seat of Reid, from Bennelong to Macquarie, and Wentworth to Warringah. The 2022 Federal Election is underway as Sydney Morning Herald photographic staff's protection continues. April 10, 2022 \u2014 7.09pm1\/15 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison does a cross from Coolangatta Estate on the night of him saying the Federal election. Credit:James Brickwood2\/15Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese, holds a press convention in response to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement of the Federal election on May 21. Credit:Rhett Wyman3\/15Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese, holds a press convention in response to Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement of the Federal election on May 21. Credit:Rhett Wyman4\/15Adam Bandt MP, Leader of the Australian Greens and Senator Lidia Thorpe arrive for a press convention in Melbourne following Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced Australians would go to the polls on May 21. Credit:Paul Jeffers5\/15Leader of the Australian Greens, Adam Bandt gestures alongside Senator Janet Rice and Lead Greens decrease home candidate Steph Hodgins-May after Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced Australians would go to the polls on May 21. Credit:Paul Jeffers6\/15Federal Opposition chief Anthony Albanese on the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Credit:Elliot Housego7\/15Federal Opposition chief Anthony Albanese on the Sydney Royal Easter Show.Credit:Elliot Housego8\/15Prime Minister Scott Morrison throughout a press convention at Parliament House in Canberra. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen9\/15Prime Minister Scott Morrison throughout a press convention at Parliament House in Canberra. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen10\/15Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Government House, Canberra after giving steering to the Governor-General that he wished to name the federal election. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen11\/15Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Government House, Canberra.Credit:James Brickwood12\/15Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Government House, Canberra after giving steering to the Governor-General that he wished to name the federal election. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen13\/15Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Government House, Canberra after giving steering to the Governor-General that he wished to name the federal election. Credit:James Brickwood14\/15Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Government House in Canberra to provide steering to the Governor-General that he wished to name the federal election. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen15\/15Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Government House, in Canberra.Credit:Alex Ellinghausen\r\n\r\nSource link