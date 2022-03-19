GALLERY: Sydney celebrates as Harbour Bridge turns 90

\r\nGALLERY: Sydney celebrates as Harbour Bridge turns 90GALLERY: Sydney celebrates as Harbour Bridge turns 90We\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer12 ImagesCelebrations kick off across the CBD because the Sydney Harbour Bridge as Australia celebrates the ninetieth anniversary of its opening on March 19, 1932.March 19, 2022 \u2014 4.31pm1\/12Dancers carry out a Nineteen Thirties type of swing dance throughout celebrations for the Sydney Harbour Bridge's ninetieth birthday on Saturday.Credit:Bianca De Marchi2\/12Friends Sachi Cramer, 7, and Lucy Callahan Walsh, 8, insinde a duplicate of a classic tram.Credit:Bianca De Marchi3\/12Members of the general public take pictures onboard a Leyland Titan OPD 2\/1 2033 classic bus from 1948.Credit:Bianca De Marchi4\/12Vintage automobiles on present throughout celebrations the bridge's ninetieth birthday celebrations.Credit:Bianca De Marchi5\/12(From left) David, 5, Harper, 7, Charlie Eagan, 8, be a part of different kids to play video games from the '30s.Credit:Bianca De Marchi6\/12Members of the general public make a journey onboard a ferry from 1974.Credit:Bianca De Marchi7\/12Historical pictures take the general public again to the start of the Sydney's Harbour Bridge period.Credit:Bianca De Marchi8\/12Children participate in video games performed within the Nineteen Thirties.Credit:Bianca De Marchi9\/12Vintage automobiles cross the bridge to mark its ninetieth birthday.Credit:Bianca De Marchi10\/12A Leyland Titan TD4 1579 classic bus from 1934 (left) and a Leyland Titan OPD 2\/1 2033 classic bus from 1948.Credit:Bianca De Marchi11\/12A 'Red Rattler' prepare at Milson's Point, together with a carriage that made the primary journey throughout the bridge in 1932.Credit:Bianca De Marchi12\/12Philip Bradshaw, the grandson of the Harbour Bridge's chief engineer, rides throughout the bridge.Credit:Bianca De Marchi\r\n\r\nSource link