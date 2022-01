5/10

A barred owl with a damaged beak takes flight from a department alongside Line Road in Greene, Maine. According to Charity Bates who lives on the street, the owl has been within the space for a number of weeks and is abnormally lively through the day. “We are not sure if it’s a he or she, but we’ve named it Esther. She’s quite a local celebrity as people stop every day to take photos and the school bus even slows down so the kids can take a look at her when they drive past.” mentioned Bates. Credit:Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal by way of AP