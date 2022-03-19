Gallery: The Silver Party

\r\nGallery: The Silver PartyGallery: The Silver PartyWe\u2019re sorry, this function is at present unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer8 ImagesThe Silver Party has returned after two years to lift cash for Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation. The society occasion, historically held at an opulent non-public residence, was this 12 months hosted in Vaucluse by Justin Hemmes.March 19, 2022 \u2014 8.48pm1\/8Justin Hemmes and Madeline Holtznagel attend the Silver Party.Credit:Brook Mitchell2\/8Nadia Fairfax adheres to the Silver Party's 'no excessive heels' rule.Credit:Brook Mitchell3\/8Pip Edwards arrives at Justin Hemmes' Vaucluse mansion for the Silver Party. Credit:Brook Mitchell4\/8John and Amber Symond attend The Silver Party.Credit:Brook Mitchell5\/8A band arrives at The Silver Party.Credit:Brook Mitchell6\/8Lisa Wipfli and Michael Wipfli dressed to impress.Credit:Brook Mitchell7\/8Guillaume Brahimi arrives on the Silver Party.Credit:Brook Mitchell8\/8Host Justin Hemmes, with Madeline Holtznagel, on the Silver Party.Credit:Brook Mitchell\r\n\r\nSource link