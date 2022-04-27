Gallery: Ukraine – Russia crisis, April 27th, 2022

9/13

A Ukrainian military soldier stands guard on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl. Staff from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Chernobyl on the thirty sixth anniversary on this planet’s worst civilian nuclear incident. They have been to deliver gear, make assessments and advocate safeguards to assist forestall the potential for a nuclear accident throughout the present battle in Ukraine. Russian forces occupied the plant and the encircling space within the weeks following its Feb. 22 invasion of Ukraine, subsequently withdrawing its forces into bordering Belarus after a failed try to seize the capital, Kyiv, to the south. Credit:JOHN MOORE