Gallery: Ukraine-Russia crisis, March 26, 2022

\r\nGallery: Ukraine-Russia disaster, March 26, 2022Gallery: Ukraine-Russia disaster, March 26, 2022We\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at present unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer17 ImagesWith the battle in Ukraine now in its second month, the disaster exhibits no indicators of abating.March 27, 2022 \u2014 3.31pm1\/17A Ukrainian soldier stands a prime a destroyed Russian APC after current battle in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit:EFREM LUKATSKY\/AP2\/17Maria Rushchyshyn and Maria Pysco take cowl in a bomb shelter after air raid sirens sounded in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit:Joe Raedle\/Getty Images3\/17Ukrainian troopers eat inside a military trench on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, Ukraine.Credit:PETROS GIANNAKOURIS\/AP4\/17A lady and her canine are seen behind the smashed windscreen of her automobile after arriving at an evacuation level in a big convoy of automobiles and buses carrying a whole bunch of individuals evacuated from Mariupol and Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Credit:Chris McGrath\/Getty Images5\/17Internally displaced individuals look out from a bus at a refugee middle in Zaporizhia, Ukraine. Credit:Evgeniy Maloletka\/AP6\/17The household of volunteer fighter Davit Ratiani, who was killed Ukraine, mourn over his open casket in Tbilisi, Georgia. Three Georgian volunteer fighters who had been killed in combating in Irpin and Mariupol had been repatriated from Poland. Credit:Daro Sulakauri\/Getty Images7\/17A lady will get emotional throughout a protest towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine as as we speak marks one month of battle in entrance of Russia's Consulate in Krakow, Poland. Credit:Omar Marques\/Getty Images8\/17An orphan boy hugs a comfortable toy as he waits on a practice after fleeing the city of Polohy which has come below Russian management earlier than evacuating on a practice from Zaporizhzhia to western Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Credit:Chris McGrath\/Getty Images9\/17Doctor Denys Reizin adjusts the dressing on Anatoliy Vereshinsky, aged 51, in a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit:Anastasia Vlasova\/Getty Images10\/17People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine. Credit:Nariman El-Mofty\/AP11\/17People keep in a metro station getting used as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit:Felipe Dana\/AP12\/17Inside view of the regional administration constructing, closely broken after a Russian assault earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine.Credit:Felipe Dana\/AP13\/17This satellite tv for pc picture supplied by Maxar Technologies exhibits an outline of buildings close to the Irpin River, Irpin, Ukraine.Credit:AP14\/17A person rides his bike previous flames and smoke rising from a hearth following a Russian assault in Kharkiv, Ukraine.Credit:Felipe Dana\/AP15\/17Damage is seen inside a Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yasnohorodka, a rural city the place the Ukrainian military stopped the advance of the Russian military, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit:RODRIGO ABD\/AP16\/17Lena Danilova, 39, walks along with her daughter Kira, 2, close to her home in Podolskyi neighborhood, Kyiv, Ukraine.Credit:RODRIGO ABD\/AP17\/17A lady who was evacuated from Irpin covers her face overwhelmed by emotion on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.Credit:Vadim Ghirda\r\n\r\nSource link