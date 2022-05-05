Gallery: Ukraine-Russia crisis, May 5, 2022

11/14

Nadia, 42, along with her daughter 10-month-old daughter Katya, take shelter in a kindergarten in Kryvyi Rih. Nadia described how she coated the toddler along with her personal physique whereas hiding within the basement throughout Russian shelling of her village of Skadovsk, now below Russian management, within the southern Kherson area. She was evacuated by volunteers to security and plans to relocate to western Ukraine. Credit:John Moore