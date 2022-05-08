Gallery: Ukraine – Russia crisis, May 8th, 2022

\r\nGallery: Ukraine - Russia disaster, May eighth, 2022Gallery: Ukraine - Russia disaster, May eighth, 2022We\u2019re sorry, this function is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer12 ImagesIn its newest effort to reclaim territory, the Ukrainian navy mentioned that \u201cfierce battles\u201d have been being waged because it fought to retake Russia-controlled areas round Kharkiv within the northeast and Izyum within the east.May 8, 2022 \u2014 4.12pm1\/12Volunteer welders work on metallic items at a facility producing materials for Ukrainian troopers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.Credit:Francisco Seco\/AP2\/12A person throws particles from the window of a residential residence block broken sooner or later earlier than by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Credit:Chris McGrath\/GETTY IMAGES3\/12A Ukrainian nationwide guard soldier walks into an underground bunker close to a frontline place in Zelenodolsk, Ukraine. Credit:JOHN MOORE\/GETTY IMAGES4\/12A lady appears to be like on from the blast-protected window of a practice from Zaporizhzhia because it arrives on the fundamental station in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit:Leon Neal\/GETTY IMAGES5\/12People pay their respects through the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Borovyk killed by the Russian troops in a battle in St. Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.Credit:EFREM LUKATSKY\/AP6\/12A territorial defence man poses for a photograph subsequent to vehicles destroyed through the Russian occupation in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, UkraineCredit:Emilio Morenatti\/AP7\/12 Wooden crosses devoted to individuals and children deceased through the Russian occupation of the Kyiv area are seen among the many stays of the bridge over the Irpin river in Irpin, Ukraine. Credit:Alexey Furman\/GETTY IMAGES8\/12An aerial view exhibits the brand new street subsequent to the destroyed bridge over the Irpin river in Irpin, Ukraine. Credit:Alexey Furman\/GETTY IMAGES9\/12A Ukrainian nationwide guard soldier walks via an underground bunker close to a frontline place in Zelenodolsk, Ukraine. Credit:JOHN MOORE\/GETTY IMAGES10\/12 Volunteers thread strips of waste materials onto a framework to make camouflage netting for the Ukrainian military in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit:Leon Neal\/GETTY IMAGES11\/12Maxim Miller is held by his mom Olena as he clutches a cell phone in a tunnel beneath the practice station throughout an air raid alert in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit:Leon Neal\/GETTY IMAGES12\/12A lady's face is illuminated by her cell phone as she waits in an underground tunnel at a transport hub throughout an air raid alert in Lviv, Ukraine. Credit:Leon Neal\/GETTY IMAGES\r\n\r\nSource link