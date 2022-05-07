‘Galvanised’: Tales emerge of Dons’ dire straits in heroic victory

Loading

“He’s got a bit of a degenerative knee,” Rutten mentioned. “We thought it was an opportunity to spend a couple of weeks to get some good work into that, the muscles around it and get some good conditioning into him to make sure he can perform at his absolute best the rest of the season.”

The Bombers, two video games and important proportion out of the highest eight, have been additionally 2-6 final 12 months earlier than mounting a late run to make the finals. They have been one of the crucial disappointing groups this season however their morale must be boosted by the backs to the wall nature of the victory.

“We came together as a group, it’s one of those games you certainly hope it galvanises the group,” Rutten mentioned.

“It certainly galvanised the group that was here today. There were some injured players in the rooms afterwards, a really good feeling in there.