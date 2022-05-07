‘Galvanised’: Tales emerge of Dons’ dire straits in heroic victory
“He’s got a bit of a degenerative knee,” Rutten mentioned. “We thought it was an opportunity to spend a couple of weeks to get some good work into that, the muscles around it and get some good conditioning into him to make sure he can perform at his absolute best the rest of the season.”
The Bombers, two video games and important proportion out of the highest eight, have been additionally 2-6 final 12 months earlier than mounting a late run to make the finals. They have been one of the crucial disappointing groups this season however their morale must be boosted by the backs to the wall nature of the victory.
“We came together as a group, it’s one of those games you certainly hope it galvanises the group,” Rutten mentioned.
“It certainly galvanised the group that was here today. There were some injured players in the rooms afterwards, a really good feeling in there.
“To get the reward in unique circumstances today, I think it’s going to be good for the group, definitely.”
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell was crucial of his staff’s efficiency within the second half. On high at half-time, the Hawks have been nicely overwhelmed within the contest and at stoppages after the lengthy break. They have been smacked 9-1 on the centre clearances, which allowed the Bombers to run throughout them and denied the Hawks time of their ahead half.
Jai Newcombe’s recreation mirrored that of his staff’s. He amassed 22 touches within the first half, however solely six within the second.
“He dropped off and we have to look at why that was,” Mitchell mentioned. “His intensity and energy around the ball is what we need consistently across the game and across every player.
“We couldn’t get that today so unfortunately what you get is that kind of performance where you have some really good moments and sets of play in the highlight reel, but far too many that will be on the opposition. Too many uncontested types of plays where they were able to transition the ball far too easily.
“Jai’s played some good football but he’s played a bit like us and had some inconsistency in our game.”
Mitch Lewis is more likely to face Richmond subsequent week however dashing backman Changkuoth Jiath is doubtful, Mitchell mentioned.