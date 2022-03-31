Gama raises 2 million euros to deploy a solar sail in space

Gama, a French aerospace firm, proclaims it has

raised 2 million euros with the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), the

French Space Agency (CNES) and main worldwide angel buyers to

deploy a photo voltaic sail in area and revolutionize area transportation.

A photo voltaic sail permits a spacecraft to be powered solely by daylight. This new

propulsion expertise allows speeds by no means reached earlier than to discover our

Solar System and past.

This first spherical of funding will finance an indication mission: the

deployment of a 73.3m2 photo voltaic sail from a satellite tv for pc launched by SpaceX at

550km altitude. Other missions will observe.

Gama, from dream to actuality

Sailing effortlessly by area has lengthy been within the desires of many.

Kepler first theorized the chance in a 1608 letter to Galilei, however the

analysis on propelling a spacecraft solely by the motion of the Sun was

solely correctly funded within the Seventies. 50 years later, Louis de Gouyon Matignon

and Thibaud Elziere met in 2020 to show the idea into actuality.

“In 1999, I wrote my school thesis on solar sails in partnership with

French Space Agency (CNES) researchers. Since then, the passion has never

left me and I had only one obsession, to go from theory to practice. In

2020, I contacted a research group in France, the U3P (Union pour la

Promotion de la Propulsion Photonique), who put me in touch with Louis, a

young entrepreneur with the same dream” says Thibaud Elziere, Gama

co-founder.Andrew Nutter, an area fanatic and investor in quite a few expertise

firms, shortly joined because the third co-founder. Today, along with

the three founders, Gama has a group of a dozen engineers working to develop

the sail and the software program to regulate it.

A revolutionary expertise: photonic propulsion

Solar sails depend on photonic propulsion. This type of propulsion makes use of the

strain produced by photons after they hit the floor of a reflective

floor. This pressure is weak, however when utilized to massive surfaces, can induce

non-negligible results.

“In the void of space, with no air friction, a continuous force (even a

small one) applied to a spacecraft induces a constant acceleration and

continuously increases its speed” says Jordan Culeux, technically main

the primary mission.

A photo voltaic sail may theoretically speed up to twenty% of the velocity of sunshine.

Similar to maritime crusing, it’s the place of the sail in relation to

the Sun’s rays that may decide the trajectory of the craft. As with a

standard sail, it’s due to this fact doable to maneuver away from the Sun however

additionally to get nearer by crusing “upwind”.

Exploration and exploitation of deep area

Unlike standard chemical or electrical propulsion programs that have to

carry gas, photonic propulsion attracts power purely from the Sun.

Spacecraft utilizing this type of propulsion are thus much less large and might be

accelerated constantly with a just about infinite supply of power. This

allows missions to achieve extra distant goals at considerably decrease

price. These traits make it doable to envisage new business or

scientific missions to discover and even exploit sources in our Solar

System.

“This is an emerging technology and there are only a handful of successful

solar sail projects. It is attracting the interest of the major space

agencies and we have recently learned that NASA and JAXA (Japanese Space

Agency) are working on similar projects”, says Louis de Gouyon Matignon,

Gama co-founder.

2 million euros to finance the primary mission

Gama has raised 2 million Euros from the French public funding financial institution

(BPI), by the Space Ticket programme in partnership with the French

Space Agency, the CNES (Centre National d’Études Spatiales), and serial

entrepreneurs and area buyers akin to Nicolas Pinto (Apple), Marie

Outtier (Twitter), Possible Ventures, Kima Ventures or Romain Afflelou

(Cosmo Connected). This spherical of financing makes it doable to fund Gama’s

first mission: the deployment of a 73.3m2 photo voltaic sail at an altitude of 550

km. This sail will likely be deployed from a 6U CubeSat satellite tv for pc launched in

October 2022 by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

“Private companies are proving that space innovation can happen fast,

unlocking vast commercial opportunities. We are delighted to have the

support of the BPI, the CNES and some illustrious Business Angels to reach

an important milestone. This mission will be followed by a second launch in

2024 to test the deployment of a larger sail and onboard navigation system.

In 2025, we will become one of the very few to explore further, at

significantly lower cost, with a mission to Venus”, concludes Andrew

Nutter, Gama co-founder.

About Gama

Gama is a French area firm based by Louis de Gouyon Matignon, Thibaud

Elziere and Andrew Nutter. Gama’s mission is to revolutionize entry to

deep area utilizing low-cost, dependable and scalable photo voltaic sails. A photo voltaic sail

permits a spacecraft to be powered solely by daylight and accelerated to

unprecedented speeds. Gama is providing its photonic propulsion expertise

for business and scientific missions to discover and exploit sources in

our Solar system.

Gama’s buyers are an illustrious group of entrepreneurs and deep tech

buyers, having collectively raised billions of Euros, had many exits,

and invested in 1000’s of profitable firms, together with within the area

sector (Space X, Loft Orbital, Interstellar Labs, Launcher, Aerospace Labs,

Exotrail, Space Cargo Unlimited, UbiquityLink, Radian Aerospace and others)

BPI – https://www.bpifrance.com/

The French Public Investment Bank

Managing the French Tech Seed Fund, of which the Space Ticket programme

focuses on excessive potential area startups, with the CNES and its companions

figuring out and accrediting the startups.

https://www.connectbycnes.fr/en/space-ticket-funding

CNES – The Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (French Space company)

The world’s third oldest area company

Q&A

Can the photo voltaic sail take off from the Earth’s floor?

No, the photo voltaic sail allows a spacecraft to be moved in area utilizing solely

daylight.

How is the photo voltaic sail despatched to area?

The photo voltaic sail, made with a really skinny materials (2.5 microns), is folded

into the spacecraft, launched into area with a rocket, and deployed as soon as

in orbit.

Can the photo voltaic sail be punctured by micrometeorites or area particles?

Yes. The Gama group has anticipated this by optimising the meeting of the

sail and utilizing ripstops strategically positioned to forestall tears from

propagating.

Once the sail is deployed in area, how will the spacecraft transfer in direction of an

goal

Guidance, navigation and management is managed by Sextant, software program

developed by Gama particularly for photo voltaic sails. The sail’s orientation can

be managed, and mixed with celestial mechanics and the photonic

strain, the sail might be steered to its goal.

Why have not I heard of a photo voltaic sail earlier than?

Because it’s a new expertise made doable by advances in supplies,

alongside the miniaturisation and standardisation within the area trade.

Are different photo voltaic sails being developed?

Yes, NASA will fly a photo voltaic sail to the Moon and has deliberate a mission to

the Sun. JAXA, the Japanese area company, flew a photo voltaic sail to Venus in

2010, and is contemplating a future mission to the Trojan asteroids of

Jupiter. Gama is already engaged on the following photo voltaic missions.

What is the benefit of this expertise over different applied sciences?

Conventional chemical or electrical propulsion programs are advanced, expensive

and restricted in vary. Solar sails don’t want to hold propellant and might

unlock new sorts of missions (excessive speeds, polar station retaining, and so on) at

a lot decrease price.

Is this expertise extra environmentally pleasant?

Yes, in that on Earth it doesn’t have a major affect and in area it

doesn’t carry any propellant or harmful merchandise, nor does is it

deployed within the extra crowded low earth orbit risking collisions. By

lowering mass considerably, it reduces the variety of launches required for

a given mission.

Does this expertise create area particles?

No, as a result of near Earth the sail will act like a parachute and trigger a

sooner atmospheric re-entry. In the Solar System, there isn’t any query of

area particles, and since photo voltaic sails can not run out of gas, it’s all the time

doable to return spacecraft or ship them to non-sensitive areas.

I’ve learn someplace about plans to shoot lasers at sails to hurry them up

and entry one other star system; is that this your plan?

No, our fast plan is to revolutionise entry to the Solar System with

quick, dependable and low-cost photo voltaic sails solely depending on the solar’s

current power. However, we would have the ability to someday use lasers to additional

speed up photo voltaic sails.

How can I observe Gama’s photo voltaic sail journey

On LinkedIn in addition to straight on the corporate’s web site.

