Gambling Brings In $53 Billion, Surging To New Records Last Year

(CNN) — Here’s extra proof that the home all the time wins: In 2021, America’s gaming business had its highest-grossing 12 months ever. Again.

The business rolled in $53 billion in income final 12 months — breaking the earlier business document by greater than 20% registered in 2019, in accordance with the American Gaming Association. Last 12 months’s document additionally shattered 2020 ranges, when a COVID-affected business struggled with a months-long shutdown and introduced in simply $30 billion.

In a press launch, AGA CEO Bill Miller mentioned final 12 months’s outcomes are “nothing short of remarkable.” Growth was spurred by an enormous will increase in sports activities betting, on-line playing and conventional brick-and-mortar gaming at casinos. Also, extra states legalized playing (as much as 33 and the District of Columbia) and 23 of them set full-year income data.

Casinos proceed to be the largest cash makers, with mixed slot and desk gaming income totaling about $45 billion, a 6.6% enhance over 2019. Sports betting additionally had an inflow of development in income, rising to greater than $4 billion, and on-line gaming grew to $3.7 billion in income.

Miller mentioned he’s “optimistic” that development will proceed this 12 months, however that the gaming business is “still reliant on the full return of travel and large events, which requires a safe health environment and open economy.”

In specific, Las Vegas continues to be attempting to get again to regular. MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle mentioned in an earnings name final week that January visits had “significant headwinds,” together with cancellations due to the Omicron variant. However, with declining variety of Covid-19 circumstances, he added that resort bookings are as soon as “once again starting to outpace 2019 levels.”

Visits to the Nevada metropolis reached 32.2 million in 2021, which was solely 75% of the pre-pandemic tourism whole of 42.5 million set in 2019.

