‘Game-changing’ new $11 item hits Woolies

It’s the enduring Aussie deal with like you’ve by no means seen it earlier than. But why are some followers refusing to purchase the brand new Woolies merchandise?

Just once you thought Golden Gaytime couldn’t get any higher, out it comes with a “game-changing” new merchandise.

Fans of the enduring Aussie deal with will now be capable of take pleasure in it in ‘bites’ – a wholly new ice cream class.

Described as a “game-changer”, the Golden Gaytime Bites are an Australian first.

The deal with hits Woolies shops nationwide this week, with every pack containing 16 bite-sized Gaytimes for $11.

Fans of the favored deal with have already taken to Facebook to share their pleasure – with one particular person even refusing to purchase them out of concern of consuming all the pack.

“Saw these today, didn’t buy them as thought I’d eat the whole bag in one sitting,” they wrote.

“Dad said these would be no good – he would have to eat the whole packet,” one other joked, whereas a 3rd added: “Yum, but I’d eat the whole packet in one session.”

Others described it as their “greatest dream”, saying it’s “not a want”, however a “need”.

“This is going to be a test of my willpower,” one fan wrote.

“I love how they’re a little snacky size and resealable pack when we all know these would be gone in one sitting,” wrote one other.

Golden Gaytime spokeswoman Annie Lucchitti instructed information.com.au bites and snack-size treats have exploded in recognition throughout the grocery store as Aussies search for extra methods to indulge.

“The ice cream category has nothing that really allows Aussies to have ‘just a bite’ of ice cream without leaving a half eaten stick in the freezer – so in came Golden Gaytime to save the snacking day,” Annie mentioned.

“Bite-sized is a first for the ice cream category – currently you can choose between a stick or a tub – but there’s no poppable, snackable way to enjoy ‘just a bite’ of ice cream.

“Our iconic Golden Gaytime was the perfect snackable brand to kick this off and give Aussies a chance to enjoy our delicious icon in just a couple of bites.”

She mentioned the ‘bites’ have been created to assist ice cream lovers who discovered a full-size ice cream too massive to complete, or an excessive amount of of a dedication to get their repair.

“The bite-sized variety can be popped in your mouth and eaten in a couple of bites, with no fuss or requirement for a bowl, spoon or scoop, easily shared among friends and family.”

In assist of the launch, Golden Gaytime is asking on Aussies to put up their Golden Snack second on social media with the tags #Gaytime #HavingaGaytime #SnackEvent.

The new ‘bites’ come after Golden Gaytime introduced the launch of its four new Green’s Golden Gaytime cake varieties.

It reworked the mouth-watering toffee and vanilla flavour into not solely a cake however a brownie, brookie and even mousse.