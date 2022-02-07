Game day is almost here — save on a new Samsung TV for optimal viewing | CNN Underscored

Now that we all know the 12 months’s greatest sport will pit the Los Angeles Rams of their dwelling stadium towards the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s time to start out excited about the vital stuff. We’re not speaking about what wing sauce you want greatest however, extra crucially, what TV will you be watching on?

Samsung has just a few concepts and is ensuring you may have numerous gadgets to select from. Its Super Sunday Sales Event is on now and consists of Samsung’s 4K, 8K and UHD TVs as massive as 85 inches, in addition to the just-now-available (and extremely reviewed) Freestyle Projector, which additionally occurred to be chosen as our choose for greatest dwelling leisure accent from CES 2022.

Want to get in on these offers earlier than the large sport? Here are among the greatest offers you should purchase now for any game-day setup from Samsung’s massive sale occasion.

Everything appears to be like higher in 8K, so why not get future-proofed with an enormous low cost on these next-gen Neo QLED TVs? They sport big arrays of mini LEDs for intense distinction and a crystal clear image. Plus, proper now it can save you as much as $2,300 on the large 85-inch Class QN800A.

We adore the design of this refined 4K TV as a result of when not in use, The Frame doubles as a body in your favourite digital artwork and images. Created to mix seamlessly into your property with a customizable frame-like bezel, a super-slim wall mount and a built-in sensor to routinely optimize the display screen, it’s additionally a high-end TV that includes 4K decision image and adaptive sound that calibrates to any room. The greatest deal is the $800 low cost on a 75-inch Frame, bringing the value down to simply $2,199.99.

If you need to up your audio expertise to catch each play of the sport and word of the halftime present, this soundbar is a strong choose in your Super Bowl watch social gathering. The excessive constancy Samsung soundbar explodes with 3D sound and comes loaded with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Not solely do you get a soundbar, two encompass sound audio system and a subwoofer, however the HW-Q950A additionally comes with built-in Alexa for easy voice management.

Whether you’ll be able to carry this 12 months’s Super Bowl outdoors or simply need to get set for when the climate will get hotter, Samsung’s Terrace TVs are a good way to get pleasure from your leisure al fresco. A QLED 4K TV which is weatherproofed towards solar, rain, mud and chilly with an IP55 ranking, additionally it is a Smart TV that includes all of your favourite streaming apps. You can select from partial or full solar know-how and might even add an identical Terrace soundbar, on sale for simply $699.99 in case you purchase them collectively.