‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series to release this August

Image Source : INSTA/HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel collection to launch this August

Mark your calendars as ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel collection ‘House of the Dragon’ is all set to return out on August 21 this yr. HBO, on Wednesday, revealed a brand new poster for the collection and introduced the discharge date. In the poster, a golden dragon is seen on the verge of hatching with a pair of dragon eyes staring behind it.

Set two centuries earlier than the occasions of ‘Game of Thrones’, the ten-episode prequel collection will depict how the House of Targaryen fell right into a bitter and brutal civil conflict generally known as the Dance of the Dragons — presaging the start of the tip of the ruling household of Westeros, Variety reported.

The collection was created by authors George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal, primarily based on Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood”.

Much like the unique collection, ‘House of the Dragon’ boasts a forged, with a smaller core set of characters together with Paddy Considine (as King Viserys I), Emmy D’Arcy (as Princess Rhaenrya, Viserys’ first little one and his inheritor obvious), Matt Smith (as Prince Daemon, Viserys’ youthful brother), Rhys Ifans (as Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King), Olivia Cooke (as Lady Alicent Hightower, Otto’s daughter) and Fabien Frankel (as Ser Criston Cole, a knight with eyes for Rhaenrya).