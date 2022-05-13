Game on in Champions League race as Tottenham batter Arsenal
London: Tottenham revived their hopes of beating Arsenal to the ultimate Champions League qualification place by overwhelming their fierce north London rivals in a 3-0 win within the Premier League on Thursday (Friday AEST).
Harry Kane scored twice — together with one from the penalty spot — and Son Heung-min added the opposite simply after half-time to maneuver Tottenham one level behind fourth-place Arsenal, who had centre-back Rob Holding despatched off within the thirty third minute when the rating was 1-0.
There are two video games remaining for every workforce and fifth-placed Tottenham’s end to the season appears simpler than Arsenal’s. While Spurs face two of the underside 4 in Burnley and already-relegated Norwich, Arsenal should journey to Newcastle earlier than a house recreation towards Everton.
Arsenal had been chargeable for their very own downfall in a means, with full-back Cedric Soares barging into Son on the again put up for the penalty that Kane rolled into the nook within the twenty second minute.
Holding, already booked for pulling again Son, then opted to stay out an elbow to dam off the South Korea ahead slightly than monitor his run following Eric Dier’s ball excessive of the Arsenal defence.
Holding linked with the face of Son, who slumped to the bottom, and was proven a second yellow card.
It obtained worse for Arsenal as, 4 minutes later, Son swung over a nook from the best, Rodrigo Bentancur headed the ball towards aim and Kane stooped to move house on the again put up from barely a metre out.
Son moved one aim behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah within the race for the league’s golden boot by curling house the third aim from inside the world within the forty seventh after Kane had been tackled simply as he was about to shoot on the flip.