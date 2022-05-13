Game on in Champions League race as Tottenham batter Arsenal

London: Tottenham revived their hopes of beating Arsenal to the ultimate Champions League qualification place by overwhelming their fierce north London rivals in a 3-0 win within the Premier League on Thursday (Friday AEST).

Harry Kane scored twice — together with one from the penalty spot — and Son Heung-min added the opposite simply after half-time to maneuver Tottenham one level behind fourth-place Arsenal, who had centre-back Rob Holding despatched off within the thirty third minute when the rating was 1-0.

There are two video games remaining for every workforce and fifth-placed Tottenham’s end to the season appears simpler than Arsenal’s. While Spurs face two of the underside 4 in Burnley and already-relegated Norwich, Arsenal should journey to Newcastle earlier than a house recreation towards Everton.

Arsenal had been chargeable for their very own downfall in a means, with full-back Cedric Soares barging into Son on the again put up for the penalty that Kane rolled into the nook within the twenty second minute.