Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: live updates | CNN Underscored

If you’re curious what the gaming world has in retailer for the following couple of months, buckle up. Germany’s annual Gamescom expo is formally underway, and kicking all of it off is Opening Night Live, a two-hour showcase that may function a more in-depth have a look at a few of 2022’s most anticipated video games — and what’s going to absolutely be a couple of large surprises. Opening Night Live will function such main upcoming titles as Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy and Sonic Frontiers, and can even tease what’s subsequent for the beloved Borderlands franchise.

The large present kicks off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, and shall be broadcast on Twitch and YouTube. Can’t catch the stream? Fret not — we’ll be overlaying all the massive information dwell proper right here, so remember to maintain refreshing this web page for the most recent reveals out of Cologne, Germany, in addition to our personal ideas on which video games shall be value your cash come this vacation.

Now that Opening Night Live has wrapped up, you may end up itching to play a number of the largest video games revealed on the present. Fortunately for you, a few of them are already up for preorder, and we’ve rounded up a couple of of the largest ones you will get now. And if you wish to see the entire information from the massive present, take a look at the whole lot of our dwell weblog under.