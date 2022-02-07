Gaming board tracks down Las Vegas $229,000 jackpot winner after slot machine malfunction

The winner of a Las Vegas slot machine jackpot by no means knew he received greater than $229,000 resulting from a “communications error” within the machine, in line with a press release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Robert Taylor, of Arizona, received the jackpot on Jan. 8 at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, because of the error, a malfunction occurred “that prevented Mr. Taylor and casino personnel from realizing that a progressive jackpot had been won,” the discharge states.

The launch states that when it had been confirmed {that a} jackpot had been received however hadn’t been allotted, the gaming board underwent an intensive search to seek out the winner.

“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada,” stated James Taylor, chief of the board’s enforcement division. “I commend the brokers of the Enforcement Division, notably Agent Dan Nuqui, for guaranteeing that the general public belief within the gaming business stays sturdy by spending numerous hours over two weeks to make sure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him.”

The investigation to seek out Taylor concerned reviewing a number of hours of surveillance footage, witness interviews, reviewing digital information, and analyzing rideshare data, the discharge states.

After reviewing this data, Taylor was recognized and, on Jan. 28, he was notified of his winnings.

Taylor was scheduled to select up his winnings this weekend.