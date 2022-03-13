‘Gandhis important for Congress unity, Rahul should be the chief’: Ashok Gehlot

Ahead of the Congress’s high physique’s assembly on Sunday, Rajasthan chief minister and high get together chief Ashok Gehlot stated that the get together misplaced Punjab “due to internal conflict” as he confused – in the identical breath – that the Gandhis are vital for the get together’s unity. Rahul Gandhi ought to lead the get together because the president, he added. “In 2017, the Congress was united and we won (Punjab). After (Charanjit Singh) Channi became the chief minister, the environment was conducive too but it was our mistake that due to internal conflict we lost the assembly elections in Punjab,” he was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

“Rahul Gandhi should become the party chief. For nearly three decades, nobody from the Gandhi family has become a prime minister or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress’ unity,” the 70-year-old chief was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Hitting out on the rival BJP, he stated: “the politics of polarisation is easier. The BJP propagated the Congress as a party for Muslims on social media. Our way is to maintain integrity and unity of the country. During polls, religion comes to forefront while issues of inflation and jobs take a back seat for the BJP.”