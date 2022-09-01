Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Ganesha’s sculpture with 3,425 ‘sand ladoos’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik is world-famous for magnificent sand sculptures. To have fun varied events, he additionally makes particular sand arts and shares them on his social media handles. In his newest share on Ganesh Chaturthi, Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a photograph of an impressive sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha that he made on Puri seaside in Odisha. He additionally added that he created the paintings utilizing 3,425 ‘sand ladoos’ and a few flowers.

While Ganesh Chaturthi is aboriginal to the Indian state of Maharashtra, it’s celebrated throughout the size and breadth of the nation with a lot pomp and enthusiasm. “Happy #GaneshChaturthi. My sand art of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and some flowers at Puri beach in Odisha,” wrote Sudarsan Pattnaik whereas sharing the picture.

Take a have a look at the tweet shared by Sudarsan Pattnaik:

Since being shared just a few hours in the past, the share has obtained near 10,000 likes, greater than 860 retweets and several other feedback.

“Incredible art!” commented a Twitter person with folded arms emoticon. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your whole family,” posted one other. “Most natural picture with most natural surrounding and natural gift by natural artist to Ganapati on first day of Ganesh celebrations,” shared a 3rd.