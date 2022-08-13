Gang Behind Threats To Haryana MLAs Sent Rs 2.7 Crore To Pakistan: Cops

Haryana Police partnered with cops from Mumbai and Bihar to make the arrests. (Representative Photo)

Chandigarh:

The six Bihar residents arrested for menace calls to 4 legislators in Haryana belong to a gang of extortionists and fraudsters with hyperlinks in Pakistan and West Asia, and despatched at the least Rs 2.7 crore to Pakistan within the final eight months, police immediately mentioned. Some ex-MLAs in Punjab had additionally acquired threats from them.

Initially these calls in June had been being linked to gangs behind the homicide of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala — additionally as a result of a number of the callers spoke in Punjabi and mentioned “you’ll meet the same fate as Moosewala”. Police haven’t spoken of a hyperlink, however mentioned these conmen used such current crimes to scare folks into giving them cash.

The six males, arrested final month, not solely made extortion calls but additionally duped some folks into believing they’d received lotteries or contests akin to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, to get them to switch cash into financial institution accounts, police have mentioned. They paid poor folks to open accounts of their names, which they used to obtain the cash.

In the final eight months, 727 financial institution accounts in Bihar had been used for receiving the cash, mentioned Sandeep Dhankhar, an officer of Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF), in Sonipat immediately.

To their associates in Pakistan, they allegedly despatched cash by means of the ‘hawala’ route, which implies it was paid to somebody right here, who then organized for the same quantity to be paid to the gang members in Pakistan — not needing to maneuver the cash bodily throughout the border.

The STF mentioned after the arrests in July that the extortionists aren’t linked to any terror organisation however had been merely utilizing these means to take cash out of India.

Two members of the gang — Dulesh Alam of Bihar, and Badre Alam of Uttar Pradesh — had been arrested from Mumbai. The different 4 — Amit Yadav, Saddiq Anwar, Sanoj Kumar, Kash Alam, all natives of Bihar — had been arrested from the state’s Muzaffarpur, in accordance with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balan.

In the extortion calls to the MLAs — between June 24 and 28 — “different tones and conversational styles, like Mumbai slang or sometimes Punjabi, were used during these conversations with the MLAs,” police mentioned. On the MLAs’ complaints, the Haryana police chief shaped the STF.

This group partnered with central businesses, apart from police from Mumbai and Bihar, to crack the case and make the arrests. Numbers used for the calls to MLAs had been traced to West Asian nations, which had been being operated from Pakistan, STF chief Satheesh Balan instructed the media on July 31.

Some cops grew to become decoy targets by managing to come back on “the gang’s radar”. After getting extortion calls, they famous down their particulars, akin to financial institution accounts particulars, after which raids had been held in Mumbai and Muzaffarpur concurrently, IGP Balan instructed reporters.

The STF learnt about 10 Pakistani residents by means of whom the threats and extortion calls had been routed, he’d mentioned.

The duo would both withdraw the extortion cash by means of ATMs, or switch it to different Indian accounts belonging to individuals who’ll organize for a ‘hawala’ transaction in Pakistan, in accordance with the police.

The Haryana STF was headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kuhar, together with Sandeep Dhankhar and Surendra Kinha, each deputy SPs.