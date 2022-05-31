Gang of armed hijackers who posed as cops arrested in Joburg | News24

Five individuals posing as law enforcement officials had been arrested in Lanseria on Sunday.

An alleged gang of hijackers has been arrested in Lanseria, Johannesburg.

The 5 gang members allegedly posed as law enforcement officials to hold out armed robberies.

They had been allegedly discovered with firearms, ammunition and police uniforms.

An alleged gang of hijackers, posing as law enforcement officials, has been arrested in Johannesburg.

The gang is believed to be liable for automobile hijackings and armed robberies round Gauteng.

Five individuals had been arrested in Lanseria on Sunday after they had been discovered with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and police uniforms.

“The suspects, aged 26 to 36, are linked with various cases where victims are robbed and hijacked by people wearing police uniforms,” mentioned police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The arrests had been made after members of Crime Intelligence obtained data {that a} gang can be ready at a petroleum station “to prey on unsuspecting motorists and subsequently hijack and rob them at gunpoint”, mentioned Masondo.

READ | Ex-cop who resigned in 1993 arrested for fraud and pretending to be a Hawks Brigadier

“A team comprising members of the SAPS Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Crime Intelligence, West Rand Flying Squad, Tracker Connect, Vision Tactical, Guardmax Security, and BCI Security came together to intercept the suspects. As the team was keeping a close observation, they spotted a blue Mazda that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle and followed it until it stopped at the petrol station in Lanseria,” mentioned Masondo.

Officers searched the 5 occupants and the automobile, and located an unlicensed shotgun and pistol, ammunition, and police uniforms.

“[The] suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, impersonating police officers, and conspiracy to commit a crime,” he mentioned.

They are anticipated to seem within the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.