Gang of NYC robbers hitting local Bronx businesses at gunpoint: police

Bronx companies have been terrorized by a string of robberies believed to be carried out by a gang of no less than 4 younger males, police mentioned.

Over the final two weeks, the gang has knocked off a nail salon, a barbershop and two delis — brandishing weapons and grabbing money and jewellery from their victims, cops mentioned.

The first of 4 incidents occurred round 6:30 p.m. on March 12, when 4 males walked right into a nail salon at 53 West 181 St. and approached a 36-year-old man sitting inside along with his girlfriend. One of the muggers pulled out a gun, and the group made off with a gold chain and Cartier glasses valued at roughly $19,500, police mentioned.

A number of hours later, they hit up a barbershop at 2011 Anthony Ave. Apparently, the identical group of males threatened the folks inside at gunpoint and took off with money and jewellery valued at roughly $21,800 and roughly $600 in money, the NYPD mentioned.

Slightly after midnight on March 19, three unidentified males burst right into a deli on the Grand Concourse, went behind the counter, brandished a weapon and stole a girl’s gold chain valued at about $3,800 earlier than fleeing, cops mentioned.

They struck once more two days later, this time at Kings Deli at 117 West Kingsbridge Road. Three thieves, brandishing weapons, took roughly $800 in money from the register, $1,000 in CBD oils and $1,300 in digital cigarettes. They ran from the shop westbound on West Kingsbridge Road, police mentioned.

No one was injured in any of the robberies, the NYPD mentioned.

Anyone with info in regard to this incident can name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can even submit their suggestions by logging onto the CrimeStoppers web site at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are stored confidential.