Gang of thieves dismantled and stole a 550-ton iron bridge in broad daylight, report

A 550-ton bridge in India was stolen by a gang of thieves, per the information company Asian News International (ANI).

The males dismantled the bridge in broad daylight, ANI reported.

Two authorities staff and a neighborhood politician had been later arrested, in keeping with The Times of India.

A gang of thieves stole a 60-foot lengthy, 550-ton bridge in northeastern India for its profitable scrap worth, in keeping with the Indian information company Asian News International (ANI).

Police have arrested eight males, together with two authorities staff, a police official mentioned, per ANI.

“We have arrested eight persons, including an SDO (subdivisional officer) of the water resources department, in connection with the theft of the bridge,” mentioned Rohtas’s police superintendent Ashish Bharti, per ANI.

“The thieves stole the bridge in connivance with the SDO. We have recovered one JCB, stolen iron channels weighing about 247 kg, and other material,” Bharti continued.

The iron bridge throughout the Ara-Sone canal in Bihar, which was in a state of disrepair after being out of use for the reason that early 2000s, was dismantled over three days from April 3, BBC News reported.

The gang wore authorities uniforms to keep away from suspicion whereas working in broad daylight from 7 am each day, utilizing reducing torches and excavators to tear it aside, BBC News mentioned.

People within the village of Amiyavar had been oblivious to the theft, the media outlet reported. “No one suspected it was a heist,” native journalist Jitendra Singh informed the BBC.

In truth, the media outlet reported that some villagers had been completely happy that the disused bridge was lastly being eliminated.

A cellphone name to the irrigation division on April 5 by Pawan Kumar, a person from a close-by villager, was what alerted the police to the crime. Kumar reached out to native officers to ask why procedures weren’t being adopted regarding the elimination of the bridge, BBC News reported.

Police then launched an investigation and carried out raids after realizing that authorities had not issued an order for the bridge to be dismantled, the media outlet mentioned.

Eight folks had been arrested, together with authorities staff and a neighborhood politician.

Radhe Shyam Sing, a sub-divisional officer, was arrested, per The Times of India as was Arvind Kumar, who labored part-time for the irrigation division and informed passers-by that the work had an “official sanction,” in keeping with the BBC.

Also amongst these arrested was Shivkalyan Bhardwaj, a block-level chief of the Indian socialist occasion Rashtriya Janata Dal, The Times of India reported.

Four of the opposite arrested males labored within the scrap steel business. Selling scrap steel to unlawful factories could be a extremely worthwhile enterprise in India, in keeping with Reuters.

