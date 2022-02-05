Ganguly: BCCI ‘at the level of formulation’ to launch women’s IPL in 2023

The BCCI is on the ultimate levels of planning for a Women’s IPL, in response to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly , who has mentioned he strongly believes that the event ought to take off in 2023.

“We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen,” Ganguly advised PTI on Friday. “I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women’s IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men’s IPL.”

After India completed runners-up to England within the 2017 ODI World Cup, after which second-best to Australia on the T20 World Cup in 2020, the ladies’s sport within the nation has cornered much more consideration than it had beforehand.

But regardless of outstanding voices asking for a T20 league for ladies in India alongside the strains of the WBBL or the now-defunct Kia Super League (the ladies’s Hundred has taken its place), the BCCI has opted to not go forward, to date, selecting as an alternative to solely host a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge alongside the playoffs of the boys’s IPL. This began in 2018 as a two-team occasion, with one exhibition match, and expanded to a three-team affair in 2019 and 2020, however was scrapped in 2021, though the boys’s event passed off (in two components due to the Covid-19 scenario).

The BCCI’s argument in opposition to the Women’s IPL has been that Indian cricket does not possess the form of depth in its home circuit that’s required for the event to be worthwhile. In 2019, Ganguly had, actually, steered {that a} seven-team girls’s IPL might effectively come to fruition in 2023 , when he had mentioned, “You need a lot more women players. I see that in four years’ time, to get a seven-team IPL with the best women players [in participation].”

As such, there are no less than 1100 registered girls’s gamers in India in any home season, and round 40 gamers who’ve both performed for India for the reason that 2018-19 season or are on the fringes of choice.