Ganguly: BCCI ‘at the level of formulation’ to launch women’s IPL in 2023
BCCI president expects the event to be “as big and grand a success as men’s IPL”
“We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen,” Ganguly advised PTI on Friday. “I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women’s IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men’s IPL.”
After India completed runners-up to England within the 2017 ODI World Cup, after which second-best to Australia on the T20 World Cup in 2020, the ladies’s sport within the nation has cornered much more consideration than it had beforehand.
But regardless of outstanding voices asking for a T20 league for ladies in India alongside the strains of the WBBL or the now-defunct Kia Super League (the ladies’s Hundred has taken its place), the BCCI has opted to not go forward, to date, selecting as an alternative to solely host a three-team Women’s T20 Challenge alongside the playoffs of the boys’s IPL. This began in 2018 as a two-team occasion, with one exhibition match, and expanded to a three-team affair in 2019 and 2020, however was scrapped in 2021, though the boys’s event passed off (in two components due to the Covid-19 scenario).
As such, there are no less than 1100 registered girls’s gamers in India in any home season, and round 40 gamers who’ve both performed for India for the reason that 2018-19 season or are on the fringes of choice.