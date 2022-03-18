Garcetti’s office gave confidential city-ordered report on harassment investigation to Senate panel

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s workplace gave a nonpublic, city-ordered report into allegations of sexual harassment in his workplace to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a spokesman for Garcetti confirmed Thursday.

The report, which is marked confidential by town by a court docket order, was given in November to the Senate committee that reviewed Garcetti’s nomination by President Biden as U.S. ambassador to India, Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar stated.

The panel approved Garcetti in January for the place.

The report is now being sought by Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) in his investigation into whether or not Garcetti was conscious of allegations of sexual misconduct by former aide Rick Jacobs.

“It exists and we want to see it,” a Grassley aide stated Wednesday of the report. “It would help us better understand the extent to which these matters were investigated.”

The metropolis employed outdoors investigator Leslie Ellis to provide the report after LAPD Officer Matthew Garza sued town in 2020, alleging he was sexually harassed by Jacobs. The report value almost $100,000 in taxpayer funds.

Under the protecting order signed by the choose within the Garza case, town can designate paperwork as confidential. Access to the confidential paperwork is restricted to a bunch that features the court docket, events to the case and some other individual that the designating social gathering agrees to in writing, based on the order.

The metropolis lawyer’s workplace has declined to offer the report back to The Times. The report “is confidential, as is to whom we’ve sent the report,” stated Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for town lawyer, when requested for the report in October.

Garcetti, in remarks at a Nov. 17, 2021, information briefing, characterised the report as impartial.

“I wanted to make sure there was no political oversight from this office of that and that [it] was a truly independent investigation,” Garcetti stated. “But I understand they’ve completed it. They’ve talked to dozens of folks and had a decent outcome on that, but that is not under my control. I haven’t looked at it myself.”

The subsequent day, a Garcetti spokesman stated that the mayor had been briefed on the report’s findings.

Some former Garcetti aides who testified in depositions within the Garza case declined to be interviewed by Ellis. A spokesman for Naomi Seligman, one former aide, stated she didn’t take part, as a result of “based on what she’d seen of earlier investigations [she] didn’t have confidence it would be a complete and honest report.”

Garza was interviewed, however “we don’t lend any credibility to the report,” stated his lawyer, Greg Smith. He stated there are not any direct witness statements or recordings within the report.

The report was given to the panel underneath an settlement that senators maintain the findings confidential, Comisar stated Thursday. The mayor’s workplace gave the report back to a contact on the State Department, who supplied it to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he stated.

A White House spokesman didn’t reply when requested if the White House had acquired a replica of the report.

A supply near the Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed the panel acquired the Ellis report from the State Department.

A committee spokesperson stated the committee doesn’t share particulars about paperwork it receives. “That said, we always receive all kinds of information and make certain to review all relevant information carefully and thoroughly,” the spokesperson stated.

A city-ordered report involving allegations of harassment in opposition to then-City Councilman Jose Huizar in 2013 was not made public as a result of Huizar was a metropolis worker and worker issues are thought of confidential, a consultant within the metropolis’s personnel division stated on the time.

If the Ellis report offers with confidential personnel issues, then it shouldn’t be made public, stated Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School.

Garza’s lawyer supplied a doc to The Times exhibiting that Garza was despatched a letter in September 2020 from town clerk’s workplace instructing him to take part within the interview with Ellis. The letter warned Garza that he confronted potential termination if he didn’t cooperate.

Wilcox, the spokesman for town, didn’t reply to a query about what position, if any, town clerk and personnel division performed within the report.

Grassley, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced last week that he has put a maintain on the Senate vote for Garcetti’s nomination.

Garcetti has testified that he didn’t witness any misconduct, nor was he informed of any. Jacobs has denied harassing anybody.

Newsletter Get the lowdown on L.A. politics In this pivotal election 12 months, we’ll break down the poll and let you know why it issues in our L.A. on the Record e-newsletter. Enter electronic mail deal with Sign Me Up You might sometimes obtain promotional content material from the Los Angeles Times.

Grassley, in a press release final week, referred to the Ellis report. The evaluate “reportedly found no wrongdoing by the mayor or his staff. However, information provided by multiple whistleblowers strongly suggests that this investigation was incomplete at best,” Grassley stated.

Grassley additionally stated that he had acquired “numerous credible allegations from multiple whistleblowers” alleging that Garcetti ignored Jacobs’ alleged misconduct.

In his lawsuit in opposition to town, Garza alleges that Jacobs harassed him over a interval of a number of years and that the mayor witnessed the habits however didn’t intervene. In some occasion, Garcetti joked at Jacobs’ crude remarks, the lawsuit alleges, which the mayor has denied.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, informed reporters Wednesday that Grassley “can convey his opposition as is the right of any senator,” however can’t cease a flooring vote.

“We’re hoping to see a vote on the Senate floor soon,” Psaki stated, including Biden stays assured in Garcetti.

Garcetti’s workplace launched a press release Thursday noting the mayor “supports the release of this independent report, so that the public can see its conclusions.”

Times employees author James Rainey contributed to this report.