Garden Island nuclear submarine capabilities investigated

The strategic evaluate of Australia’s defence forces is investigating the capability of HMAS Stirling at Garden Island to concurrently obtain a number of nuclear-powered submarines from the US and UK.

The Henderson maritime precinct, south of Perth, has additionally been recognized as a possible web site for upkeep work on Australia’s deliberate nuclear submarine fleet, former defence minister Stephen Smith revealed.

Mr Smith and retired Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston had been earlier this month appointed to steer the sweeping evaluate of the military, navy and air power, which is able to report back to the Albanese Government by subsequent March.

Speaking on the Indian Ocean Defence and Security Conference in Perth on Friday, Mr Smith mentioned a draft report with preliminary findings can be given to Defence Minister Richard Marles on November 1.

Camera Icon Former Defence Minister Stephen Smith. Credit: AAP

Mr Smith mentioned the evaluate was working “hand in glove” with a separate process power chaired by Vice-Admiral Jonathan Mead, which is trying on the choices for Australia buying a nuclear submarine powered functionality.

The pair this week visited Garden Island to see what infrastructure enhancements had been wanted within the quick and long run, “if a number of nuclear submarines, UK or US, would arrive at HMAS Stirling tomorrow”.

“We also are interested in, ultimately, on the basis that at some stage Australia acquires nuclear submarines, what potential do we have for maintenance and sustainment on the Henderson maritime strip,” he mentioned.

Similar visits will happen in Port Adelaide and Brisbane in coming months, as effectively a tour of the nation’s “northern and western approaches”, together with at RAAF bases Curtin and Learmonth.

“Very much a focus of the work that we are doing is how do we make sure that our northern and western approaches are not only protected strategically, but project capacity, project force, project the notion of familiarity,” Mr Smith mentioned.

“We want to look very carefully at what’s occurred at those bases and other important infrastructure spots as we go up the Western Australian coast and down the Queensland coast.”

WA’s Defence Industries Minister Paul Papalia earlier this week repeated his name for the evaluate to recognise WA was “under defended”.

“We are the source of around 50 per cent of the nation’s export value, we are a third of the continent and we have very few assets, beyond naval assets, here. I think (the review) will identify that as a key gap in the defence forces’ posture,” he mentioned.

Mark McGowan mentioned it was a “no brainer” that WA ought to be house to extra military and air power belongings, although he didn’t consider that there was “any great likelihood that those resources would be called upon at short notice”.

“But if the question is: Given our nation’s capability and interests, where should our personnel and assets be placed? Surely serious consideration must be given to additional assets and personnel on the ground in Western Australia,” the Premier added.