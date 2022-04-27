Gardener, domestic worker arrested after elderly man’s body found in shallow grave in Joburg suburb | News24

Four individuals, together with a gardener and home employee, have been arrested after the physique of a 78-year-old man was discovered buried in a shallow grave in Cresta.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo stated the person was reported lacking by his tenant on 16 April after he had not seen him for just a few days.

“It was reported that the victim’s car, a white Volkswagen Polo, was also not in the yard.

“Investigations revealed that the automobile was transferring round Johannesburg and that the sufferer’s financial institution playing cards have been getting used. Further investigation led to the arrest of a male gardener and feminine home employee, each employed by the sufferer, and two different male suspects,” Masondo said.

He said the man’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in his backyard on Tuesday.

All four suspects were charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice, Masondo said.

They are expected to appear in Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

