Gardner, McGrath return for Australia as New Zealand bowl first at Basin Reserve

Toss New Zealand choose to bowl vs Australia

New Zealand have gained the toss and opted to bowl first of their World Cup conflict with Australia in Wellington.

New Zealand go in with an unchanged crew to that which beat India by 62 runs on Thursday. Australia, in the meantime, welcome again Ashleigh Gardner from her Covid-enforced isolation and Tahlia McGrath, who has been declared match after affected by a sore heel. They come into the facet together with Darcie Brown rather than Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey and Annabel Sutherland.

“We’ve gone aggressive, we want to try and take wickets if we can,” Lanning mentioned of her crew choice. “We’ve seen throughout the tournament that that’s what helps you to get the win so we feel like we’ve got a good balance there and hopefully we can set it up nicely with the bat first.

Devine said that her team’s performance against India was the “blueprint” for how they want to play.

“It’s a brand new wicket, there’s clearly a little bit of a inexperienced tinge on it however to be truthful the wicket’s at all times an absolute ripper right here however we simply wish to crack in,” Devine added of her decision to bowl first.

Play was set to get underway in typically breezy conditions at the Basin Reserve with the host hoping to record their first ODI victory over Australia since 2017 but with a nine-wicket win in their warm-up – when captain Devine scored an unbeaten 161 and in-form allrounder Amelia Kerr 92 – to call upon.

Australia are seeking a third straight victory in the World Cup with wins over England and Pakistan so far, while New Zealand were surprise losers to West Indies in the tournament opener before defeating Bangladesh and India.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.