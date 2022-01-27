Gareth Batty steps up as Surrey’s interim head coach

Batty, 44, retired final season after a prolonged profession as an offspinner that included 9 Tests for England between 2003 and 2016. He was Surrey’s captain within the T20 Blast within the two seasons previous to his retirement, and had since been serving as an assistant coach from the membership throughout all elements of the skilled squad.

He will probably be supported in his new position by Jim Troughton and Azhar Mahmood , who’ve been recruited as assistant coaches, additionally on an interim foundation, till the top of the 2022 season.

“To be offered this opportunity is a great but very unexpected honour for me,” Batty mentioned. “After retiring last summer, I was really enjoying working under Vikram and I see this as a great chance to keep working with this group of players.”

Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket, added: “Losing our Head Coach and an Assistant Coach so close to the start of the season is not ideal but I have every confidence in Gareth, Jim and Azhar stepping up to the plate and passing on their vast experience and knowledge to the squad.

“Gareth is aware of the membership inside-out and already has the respect of the dressing room which is able to make his transition to Interim Head Coach a seamless one.

“Jim and Azhar are both excellent additions to our coaching team and I look forward to them working with the players and being an important part of our set up this season.”

Troughton, who was a former captain and head coach of Warwickshire, is becoming a member of Surrey for the primary time, having labored as a batting coach with Somerset final season, whereas Mahmood is returning to the membership the place he received the County Championship, the National League and the Twenty20 Cup throughout his taking part in days.

Mahmood will probably be with the squad till the top of July, a interval which is able to span the T20 Blast marketing campaign, whereupon he’ll return to an current position with the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. He has beforehand served as bowling coach with Pakistan, and labored with Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. He is presently Head Coach of Islamabad United within the Pakistan Super League.

Speaking from Pakistan, the place the PSL has simply received underway, Mahmood mentioned: “I’m very excited and thrilled to be back at Surrey County Cricket Club. The club is very close to my heart and I’m looking forward to working with old friends and new and a very talented and skilful squad.”

Troughton added: “I have a huge amount of respect for Alec Stewart and Vikram Solanki. Both were instrumental in me making this decision to join an illustrious club such as Surrey CCC. Alec’s vision for the role and the chance to work with some fantastic senior and junior players in the current set up is extremely exciting.

“Surrey have the power to compete in all kinds, possess present and potential England gamers and to be part of that could be a implausible alternative. I can not wait to get began.”

Both Troughton and Mahmood will arrive at The Oval in early March, in time to play a full position in Surrey’s pre-season programme. The membership intends to promote for everlasting teaching roles on the finish of the 2022 season.

Richard Johnson, Surrey’s present assistant coach, is alo anticipated to depart the membership after rising because the frontrunner to fill the emptiness left by Stuart Law as Middlesex’s head coach.