Gareth Ward charged over historical allegations of sexual violence

At the time he mentioned he had not been contacted by police concerning the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

Mr Ward was pressured to resign from the federal government and transfer to the crossbench in May final 12 months after he revealed himself to be the topic of a legal inquiry into sexual violence allegations.

A police spokeswoman on Tuesday confirmed Mr Ward had been charged and granted conditional bail.

NSW state MP Gareth Ward has been charged by police over historic allegations of sexual violence.

Police later confirmed detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad had fashioned a strike drive to research separate allegations of sexual violence-related offences towards the NSW MP relationship again to 2013.

“The incidents were reported to have occurred in 2013 and 2015. The 2013 incident involves a man, then aged 25, and the 2015 incident involves a male, then aged 17,” police mentioned in July final 12 months.

A quick of proof concerning the alleged offences was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for consideration.

Mr Ward is the previous minister for households and communities and incapacity providers.

More to return.