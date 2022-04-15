Garlands For BJP Workers Jailed For Protest At Arvind Kejriwal Home

The BJP Yuva Morcha employees had been arrested on March 31

New Delhi:

Praising them as “young revolutionaries”, the Delhi BJP garlanded and welcomed its eight Yuva Morcha employees who had been let loose on bail for protesting and indulging in vandalism outdoors Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home.

“Eight workers of BJP Yuva Morcha, who were jailed while protesting against anti-Hindu Kejriwal, got bail by the court after 14 days. Welcoming these young revolutionaries in the state office today. Each of our workers will always fight against the anti-Hindu forces,” Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tweeted Thursday together with the images.

हिंदू विरोधी केजरीवाल के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते वक्त जेल गए भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के 8 कार्यकर्ताओं को 14 दिनों बाद कोर्ट द्वारा जमानत मिली। आज प्रदेश कार्यालय में अपने इन युवा क्रांतिकारियों का स्वागत किया। हमारा प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता हिंदू विरोधी ताकतों के खिलाफ सदैव लड़ता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/O3Lo6I9RRd — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) April 14, 2022

The transfer attracted a swift response from the Aam Aadmi Party, saying it despatched a message to its employees all around the nation that they too can be felicitated in the event that they bask in “hooliganism and vandalism”.

“The high court did not grant bail to the accused for days. When they got the bail, the BJP office honoured these goondas,” stated AAP chief Atishi at a press convention.

The accused, who staged a protest and vandalised the residence of the Chief Minister, had approached the excessive courtroom after their bail pleas had been dismissed by a trial courtroom.

The BJP employees had been protesting in opposition to Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on the controversial movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. The BJP has been demanding an apology from Mr Kejriwal.