Garry Lyon slams ‘gutless, spineless cowards’ after fat shaming

Garry Lyon has ripped into “cowards” after a photograph of an AFLW star precipitated headlines for all of the fallacious causes this week.

Garry Lyon has slammed on-line trolls who have been uncovered by Sarah Perkins for physique shaming the AFLW star after a loss on the weekend.

Perkins posted a photograph of herself to social media after Gold Coast’s three-point defeat to St Kilda on Sunday and some comments on the tweet mocked her fitness and appearance.

In response to what some referred to as “vile” remarks, Perkins tweeted: “2 from 2 this evening … anyone other bloke/fake account wanna comment on my size, body shape, athleticism? More than happy to hear feedback about my football skill/ability but unfortunately not everyone can be a size 6!”

Underneath her phrases Perkins included a screenshot of feedback taking goal at her physique form and likewise wrote on her Instagram story “S**t like this will never get old”, including two emojis of a hand sticking its center finger up.

Speaking on SEN Breakfast on Wednesday, Melbourne legend Lyon stated Perkins was focused by “gutless, spineless cowards” as his co-host, Essendon nice Tim Watson, questioned whether or not athletes’ health ranges may nonetheless be mentioned with out accusations of “fat shaming”.

“That shouldn’t also mean that we can’t have a conversation about the fitness levels of players be they male players or female players and the way that people turn themselves out to play the game, should we?” Watson stated.

“I don’t want to fat shame anybody. But I’m just saying that if you’re playing an elite sport, is it a legitimate conversation to have about that or not?

“(Essendon star) Jake Stringer was part of this conversation not last season but the season before and others and now it’s like, ‘Can you still talk about that without fat shaming somebody?’”

Lyon stated it’s unfair to guage AFLW gamers to the identical requirements as their male counterparts as a result of they don’t seem to be full-time professionals — and usually are not paid practically as a lot as AFL stars.

“They (AFLW players) aspire to be full-time and full-time professional but it is married up with the fact that they aren’t at this stage of their careers,” Lyon stated.

“They aren’t in that zone, they’ve still got to do other things and work … so the criticism is tempered somewhat by the fact they aren’t fully professional.

“They’re getting there and they will be judged along those lines when they do arrive at that point.”

The footy world was fast to wrap its arms round Perkins after she uncovered among the grim replies to her photograph. Collingwood AFLW star Steph Chiocci tweeted: “People are just jealous they have never achieved anything worth posting about. Got your back always. Can’t wait to see you kick more snags from 50m out and lay tackles like a boss.”

Sports broadcaster and podcaster Neroli Meadows wrote: “You’re a ripper human hun. Remember that above all else. Those who know you, love you.”

Sports reporter Dominique Loudon stated: “You’re amazing to watch Sarah! Unfortunately, there will always be undesirables on social media. As Brene Brown says, ‘If you’re not in the arena also getting your a** kicked, I’m not interested in your feedback’.”

Journalist Mark Gottlieb stated of the abuse directed in direction of Perkins: “This is vile. We have such a long way to go as a society.”