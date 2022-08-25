Gary Ballance apologises for ‘racist’ language towards Azeem Rafiq





Gary Ballance has issued an unreserved apology for utilizing “racist” language in direction of Azeem Rafiq when the 2 had been team-mates at Yorkshire.

ESPNcricinfo revealed final yr that the use of the word “P**i” by a participant – subsequently recognized as Ballance – when referring to Rafiq had been deemed “banter” by an impartial report into allegations of racism at Yorkshire. Ballance on the time expressed his “regret” however mentioned the language used got here within the context of “a situation where best friends said offensive things to each other”.

It was reported by The Cricketer that Ballance and Rafiq spoke earlier this week in a gathering facilitated by the Professional Cricketers’ Association. Ballance, who has not performed in any respect this season because of ongoing psychological well being points, subsequently launched an announcement by way of Yorkshire.

“I have wanted to meet Azeem in person for quite some time, but I had to make sure I was in a good place when I did so,” Ballance mentioned. “Azeem has been through similar mental health challenges and understands why this has taken me a little time.

“I apologise unreservedly to Azeem for the phrases I used after we performed collectively. I did use unacceptable – at occasions, racist – language. If I had realised how a lot this damage Azeem, I might have stopped instantly. That’s why I wished to fulfill him this week and be clear in person who I meant no malice. That’s not an excuse, I realise that the language I used was fallacious.

“I have accepted, from the outset, the words I used were wrong and I hope this statement brings Azeem some comfort. There is no place in our sport for this behaviour and I am determined to play my part in ridding the game from racism and make it more inclusive. To do this we all need to be honest and learn from our past mistakes.”

Rafiq instructed The Cricketer that he had accepted Ballance’s apology and mentioned that his “courage means he is now part of the solution” within the combat towards the issue of racism inside the recreation.

“From day one of opening up about my experiences, all I ever wanted was acceptance and apologies for what happened,” Rafiq mentioned. “Gary has been brave to admit the truth and I understand why the mental strain has made it difficult for him to make this apology any sooner. Gary must be applauded for his honesty and unreserved apology and must now be allowed to get on with his life.”

Ballance has been in motion for Yorkshire’s 2nd XI this summer season, however his earlier first-team look got here in September 2021. It was reported earlier this month that he was contemplating switching his worldwide allegiance again to Zimbabwe, the nation of his beginning, however ESPNcricinfo understands that there was no contact with Zimbabwe Cricket.





Source link