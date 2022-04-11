Former Giants operating again Gary Brown died Sunday at 52, in accordance with reviews.

Brown, who spent the ultimate two seasons of his NFL profession with the Giants, was in hospice care in Pennsylvania, in accordance with Clarence Hill Jr. of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Penn State operating again performed with the Houston Oilers from 1991 to 1995, together with a 1,000-yard speeding season. He spent the 1997 season with the San Diego Chargers earlier than signing with the Giants as a free agent.

In 1998, Brown ran for a career-high 1,063 yards and performed a full common season for coach Jim Fassel’s Giants. He performed in three video games in 1999 — his remaining of his eight season within the NFL.

Following his enjoying days, Brown went into teaching and served one season because the operating backs coach at Rutgers. He served in the identical function with the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football and life was evident each day.”

He was the operating backs coach at Wisconsin in 2021 however missed the Las Vegas Bowl resulting from medical points.

Brown is survived by his spouse, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.